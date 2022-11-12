British Championship Snooker 2022 – Latest Scores, Results, Fixtures, Match Order, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White Stars





With the UK Championship, it’s time for the triple crown. All snooker stars play at Barbican in York to see who will win the second biggest ranked event of the season.

Zhao Xintong is the defending champion, but he will have a big job of stopping the likes of Ronnie OSullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby from knocking him out of his place.

OSullivan has not won a British Championship since 2018. He beat Mark Allen 10-6, breaking Stephen Hendrys’ record for most wins in a triple crown event.

British Championship

Ding and Gilbert advance to the British Championship on the 32nd.

Yesterday 21:45

Last year, Zhao shocked the snooker world by beating Luca Brecel 10-5 to reach the final.

Snooker’s opening day is actually about Jimmy White’s return to the finals of a major tournament for the first time since 2010. Due to major changes in format, the UK Championship reverted to a traditional tier system. The top 16 will automatically qualify for the last 32 matches that started on Saturday, while everyone else has played at least two matches in York to advance to the finals. When and where will the 2022 UK Championship take place? ?

The British Championship will be held from 12 November to 20 November at the Barbican Center in York.

The venue has hosted the British Championship for most of this century and can accommodate 1,500 seats.

How to watch the 2022 British Championship? Live coverage of the British Championship can be found on Eurosport and discovery+.

Discovery+ has exclusive rights to each qualifying match and will feature all matches from the British Championship, so you won’t miss a single moment.

Eurosport experts OSullivan, White and Alan McManus provide analyzes before and after each session at 12:45 and 18:45.

What is the format of the 2022 British Championship?

Two matches will be played simultaneously from the 32nd to the quarterfinals. There are championship sessions daily at 13:00 and 19:00 UK time.

All rounds of the event, including the semi-finals, will be played in 11 frames, with an inter-session interval running until the end of the match after 4 frames.

The final on Sunday, November 20th is Best of 19 Frames.

UK Championship 2022 Schedule Saturday 12 November Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Sunday 13 November Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Monday 14 November: 13: Two sessions at 00 and 19:00 (1st session) Tuesday, November 15 2 sessions at 13:00, 19:00 (1st) November 16 (Wednesday) 13:00, 19:00 2nd ( 2nd) November 17 (Thu) 2 times 13:00, 19:00 (2nd round) Friday, November 18: 13:00, 19:00 Two sessions (semi-final) Saturday, November 19: 1st semi-final 13:00, Semi-Final 2nd Match (Sunday 19:00) November 20: 13:00 and 19:00 UK Championship 2022 Snooker Match Schedule, Round 1 of Finals over two sessions with latest scores and results

Saturday, November 12

13:00

Zhao Xintong v Sam Crazy

Mark Allen v Jordan Brown

19:00

Kyren Wilson vs Matthew Selt

Ryan Day v Jimmy White

Sunday, November 13

13:00

Neil Robertson v Joe Perry

Luka Bressel v Liu Haotien

19:00

John Higgins v Tom Ford

Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui

Monday, November 14

13:00

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yulong

19:00

Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke

Stuart Bingham v Liam Highfield

Tuesday, November 15

13:00

Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong

Jack Lisowski v Shish

19:00

Marc Selby v Hossein Baffay

Sean Murphy v David Gilbert

round 2

Wednesday, November 16

13:00

Last 16 matches 2 matches

19:00

Last 16 matches 2 matches

Thursday, November 17

13:00

Last 16 matches 2 matches

19:00

Last 16 matches 2 matches

quarterfinal

Friday, November 18

13:00

Quarterfinal 2 times

19:00

Quarterfinal 2 times

semifinal

Saturday, November 19

13:00

Semifinal 1

19:00

Semifinal 2

critical

Sunday 20 November

13:00

Final (8 frames playback)

19:00

Final (up to 11 frames playback)

– – –

