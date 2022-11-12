Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cuts its stake in US Bancorp





Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B (opens in a new tab), $303.20) has more than halved its stake in US Bancorp (USB (opens in a new tab), $44.87).

Buffett, who is chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, has been reducing his holding company’s exposure to financial stocks — and banking stocks in particular — for years. And while US Bancorp’s position has not been immune to a recent downsizing of Berkshire Hathaway’s stock portfolio, Buffett has left it virtually untouched.

That is, until now.

Subscribe to Kiplinger Personal Finance

Be a smarter, more informed investor.

Save up to 74%

Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters

Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email.

Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email.

Berkshire Hathaway has sold 56% of its position in the nation’s fifth-largest bank by assets, a new regulatory filing has revealed (opens in a new tab). Buffett’s conglomerate now owns 52.5 million USB shares, or 3.5% of the regional lender’s outstanding shares. That’s down from an 8.1% stake before the sales.

Berkshire Hathaway’s USB stock was worth $2.4 billion at Thursday’s close and now represents just 0.7% of Berkshire Hathaway’s stock portfolio. That’s down from 1.8% before Buffett cut the stake.

Berkshire, the bank’s former largest shareholder, now drops to fourth place behind asset management giants Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors.

Buffett first bought USB in 2006

Without being sentimental or anything, US Bancorp is one of the oldest holdings in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. Warren Buffett first bought shares in the nation’s largest regional lender in the first quarter of 2006. And while he’s always been tight-lipped about USB’s stance, Buffett’s stock in recent quarters hinted that something like this could be on the horizon. .

After all, Buffett cut Berkshire Hathaway’s USB stake by 5%, or 6.6 million shares, in the second quarter of 2022. He also cut the stake in each of the first three quarters of 2021.

Admittedly, Buffett had gradually reduced Berkshire Hathaway’s exposure to USB. But those scissors were in stark contrast to what he’s done with so many other Berkshire bank stocks.

Above all, he took a hatchet from them.

In just a few moves, Berkshire Hathaway dumped what remained of its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC (opens in a new tab)) in the first quarter of 2022 and exited its positions in JPMorgan Chase (JPM (opens in a new tab) ), Goldman Sachs (GS (opens in a new tab)), PNC Financial Services (PNC (opens in a new tab)) and Travelers (TRV (opens in a new tab)) over the past two years.

Certainly, Warren Buffett is not done with the actions of the big banks. Bank of America (BAC (opens in a new tab)) is Berkshire Hathaway’s second largest holding after Apple (AAPL (opens in a new tab)). The second largest bank in the country by assets represents 10.2% of the total value of Berkshire’s portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway also owns 55.2 million shares in Citigroup (C (opens in a new tab)), a position that Warren Buffett initiated in the first quarter of 2022. With 0.8% of the portfolio, Citigroup is one of 15 Biggest Berkshire Hathaway Investments.

Other financial sector stocks in Berkshire Hathaway’s equity portfolio include American Express (AXP (opens in a new tab)), Bank of New York Mellon (BK (opens in a new tab)), Mastercard (MA (opens in a new tab) in a new tab)), Visa (V (opens in a new tab)), and Ally Financial (ALLY (opens in a new tab)), among others.

What it all means

The bottom line is that US Bancorp stock has been a long-time laggard in the market, so perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that Warren Buffett has decided it’s time to lighten the position significantly. We’ll learn more about what the world’s biggest long-term investor has been up to when Berkshire Hathaway releases its third quarter buys and sells on Monday, November 14.

So far, all we can say for sure is that Berkshire Hathaway shares have beaten the market this year. Operating profit rose 20% in the third quarter, helping to bolster BRK.B’s case as one of the best stocks to buy for a bear market.

It’s also fair to assume that this isn’t good news for USB stock. If Warren Buffett’s recent history with big bank stocks offers any kind of guide, Berkshire Hathaway may soon be putting even more USB stocks on the market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/warren-buffetts-berkshire-hathaway-slashes-stake-in-us-bancorp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos