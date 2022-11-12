The UK economy is in recession and Europe will follow.





London CNN Business —

The UK economy contracted in the third quarter, signaling the beginning of a recession that is expected to hit the next Europe.

The UK Bureau of Statistics said on Friday that UK GDP fell 0.2% between July and September, ending the fifth straight quarter of growth.

The UK is the only G7 economy to contract in the third quarter, according to ONS, and is now 0.4% smaller than at the end of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic began.

The quarterly decline was driven by manufacturing, which saw widespread declines in most industries. Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at ONS, said in a statement that while services remained generally flat, the consumer-facing industry saw a noticeable drop in retail.

ONS also contributed an additional public holiday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, ONS said. GDP fell 0.6% in September.

However, the decline in GDP more broadly reflects a slowdown in the economy. Household incomes are under pressure from decades of high inflation, rising interest rates, and weakening business and consumer confidence.

ING’s developed markets economist James Smith said in a memo on Friday that low consumer spending would help push GDP into a second straight contraction in the fourth quarter.

The Bank of England warned last week that the UK economy could suffer the longest recession since the 1940s. The contraction in the third quarter contrasts with 0.2% growth in France and Germany and 0.5% growth in Italy.

But the picture of Europe is also changing.

The European Commission warned on Friday that high inflation and rate hikes would plunge the eurozone into a recession in the fourth quarter. Currently, inflation is expected to peak at the end of the year at a rate of 8.5%.

The contraction in economic activity will continue into the first quarter of 2023 as inflation continues to reduce household disposable income, the committee said in a statement.

Nevertheless, the Commission expects GDP growth in the euro area to remain positive for next year and 2024. In contrast, the Bank of England predicted last week that the third quarter would be the start of a two-year recession in the UK.

It will be the longest since World War II and will surpass the recession since the 2008 global financial crisis, but the central bank said the decline in GDP towards 2024 would be relatively small.

UK Chamber of Commerce research director David Bharier said Friday’s GDP figures solidify the picture that the economy is heading into recession.

Weak economic growth is putting pressure on the UK government as it seeks to restore investor confidence after a strong pound and bond market crash in September, sparked by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to cut taxes while increasing spending and borrowing.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt overturned most of his plans in his first few days in office, and is expected to announce massive tax increases and spending cuts next week to reduce debt over the medium term.

Regarding recent GDP figures, Hunt said: I don’t think there will be a tough road that will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and financial stability. But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to control inflation, balance our books, and reduce debt. There is no other way.

