



UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has confirmed that non-Irish EU citizens must provide biometric data to enter the UK, including Northern Ireland.

The move will be introduced under the controversial National and Borders Act, which will take effect next year.

Who needs to provide biometrics to visit the UK?

Travelers from the EU are required to provide fingerprints and facial biometrics as part of the process of applying for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to enter the UK.

Irish citizens are exempt from this requirement as they are opening their borders with the UK through a Common Travel Area contract.

Jenrick confirmed the plan in a written response to a question from Alliance MP Stephen Farry.

The ETA scheme will apply to people visiting or transiting the UK who do not currently need a visa for a short stay or who do not have any other immigration status prior to travel, he said.

Initially, applicants only need to provide facial biometrics until there is a technical solution that can self-upload fingerprints of the required quality.

He added that there are no plans to require applicants to visit a visa application center to provide fingerprints.

Farry issued a statement in response to this. Since Brexit, the UK government has proudly pursued the reckless anti-immigrant agenda, and this ETA requirement is a policy decision that can and should be amended.

When will the UK introduce ETAs to visitors?

As part of a plan to transform the British Border Guard, the Ministry of Home Affairs will introduce a travel permit system from 2023. Anyone wishing to visit the UK must obtain a permit before traveling in the form of an ETA.

The UK government will start rolling out the ETA system in January 2023 and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

How will this affect tourism?

EU visitors to the Republic of Ireland can travel to Ireland as they do today, subject to EU freedom of movement rules. This will not change.

But if you’re on a city vacation to Dublin and want to travel an hour and a half to Belfast, things get a little more difficult. You will soon be applying for an ETA and as a non-Irish EU citizen you will need to provide your biometric data to cross from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.

There are concerns that this will have a negative impact on the domestic tourism industry. Northern Ireland welcomed 2245,000 international visitors in 2019. Tourism Ireland estimates that these tourists spent 589 million (672 million) supporting around 71,000 jobs.

The Northern Ireland Provincial Council earlier this week passed a bill denying the electronic Northern Ireland border out of fear of ‘tourism sabotage’.

SDLP City Council Member Declan McAteer said, “Having half a million visitors to North Korea each year, this measure could result in more than 114 million tourism losses per year, a staggering sum.

And there are many non-Irish EU citizens living in areas near the borders of the republic that will be affected.

People cross the Irish border to shop, visit friends or attend school, church or sporting events. This includes non-Irish EU and international citizens. In a changing Europe, UK senior researcher Professor Katy Hayward told Euronews.

In the near future, such residents across borders will be violating the law if they do not submit an ETA to the UK state along with their biometric data. In principle, if caught, he could be sentenced to four years in prison.”

It’s not yet clear how this will be cracked down as the Irish island border is in violation of the Good Friday Agreement.

Hayward classifies the plan as unworkable, but says: Arrests can be accidental, for example, if you are admitted to a hospital for emergency treatment or have been involved in a car accident.

