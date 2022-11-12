An important victory for American democracy and a warning





Last week, when Joe Biden remarked that democracy would be on the midterm ballot, he was criticized by some for not focusing on other issues. However, his warning was well founded. In this year’s election, according to a tally by Bright Line Watch, a group of political scientists that monitors democratic practices and potential threats to them, between thirty-one percent and fifty-five percent of all candidates from the GOP to Congress or the top State’s office had voiced support for the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Candidates for Attorney General were the least likely to endorse the stolen election claim, while candidates for the US House were the most likely. Election deniers included Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, governorships, and state offices that oversee the election process, typically Secretaries of State.

Along with the risk of Holocaust deniers gaining power, there were fears that right-wing militias would interfere with the vote. In parts of Arizona, vigilantes carrying weapons and wearing tactical gear lingered near ballot boxes, prompting a federal judge to order members of a right-wing group, Clean Elections USA, to stay at at least seventy-five feet from the boxes and refrain from carrying firearms or wearing body armor. Another legitimate concern was that some defeated Republican candidates might emulate Trump and refuse to accept the results, prompting a replay of 2020, albeit on a smaller scale.

Despite all these threats, democracy prevailed. In many closely watched races, voters rejected Republican proponents of the Big Lie. Despite logistical problems in a few locations, voting and counting proceeded largely without incident. And, in a kind of surprise, many defeated Holocaust deniers publicly admitted that they had lost. The basic institutions of democracy held, Brendan Nyhan, a Dartmouth political scientist and co-director of Bright Line Watch, told me. We had another round of free and fair elections, and key state institutions were not taken over by Holocaust deniers.

Big Lie’s main losers included US Senate candidates Don Bolduc (New Hampshire) and, it seems likely, Blake Masters (Arizona), as well as gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano (Pennsylvania), Tudor Dixon (Michigan) and Tim Michels (Wisconsin). In Michigan, Minnesota and New Mexico, Holocaust deniers have lost in the races for Secretary of State, and their vocal counterpart in Arizona, Mark Finchem, also appears to be heading for defeat, though that race remains undecided. Joanna Lydgate, who leads the nonpartisan campaign group States United Action, told The Times: “Voters have stepped up to defend democracy.

Which they did, and they also sent a message to the unrepresentative and far-right Supreme Court, which took it upon itself to overturn Roe v. Wade. In California, Michigan and Vermont, voters approved amendments to their state constitutions that would guarantee the right to abortion. In Kentucky, which Trump carried by more than twenty-five points in 2020, voters rejected a constitutional amendment in the opposite direction, which would have ended abortion protections. Regardless of our view of Roe, these ballot measures indicated that the institutions of American democracy are doing what they are meant to do by giving citizens a voice.

In sum, Tuesday’s election showed that American democracy is in better shape than some feared. But there have also been less encouraging developments. In the U.S. Senate races in Ohio and Wisconsin, JD Vance and Ron Johnson, two Republicans who questioned the 2020 result and battled Trump, both prevailed. In some deep-red states, including Alabama, Indiana and Wyoming, Big Lie promoters have been elected as Secretaries of State. And, according to the Washington Post, at least 150 GOP deniers vying for the US House won their races on Friday.

There will be many Holocaust deniers in the new Congress, Nyhan noted. We can’t be sure the GOP has repudiated election denial. He took over the Party. Just because the Democrats did well in this election alone does not mean the threat has been eliminated. As if to underline this point, Trump is about to announce his 2024 candidacy, in which he will surely renew his assault on the norms and institutions of democracy. Although many Republican leaders privately worry about the prospect of having Trump at the top of the rankings again, and although the conservative media owned by Rupert Murdoch seems to have turned against him, the former president still has a lot of support among the Republican base.

With Trump back there whipping the MAGA faithful, will other GOP politicians, who have caved to him so often in the past, behave differently? And would a defeat for Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, perhaps at the hands of Ron DeSantis, really end the threat of democratic erosion? On the one hand, Trump is the site of election denialism and the threat to democracy, Nyhan said. At the same time, however, he demonstrated the appeal of an authoritarian populist approach, and there may well be other Republican candidates who will adopt it after him. Just three months ago, the audience at a conference of conservative Republicans warmly greeted Viktor Orbn, Hungary’s representative of illiberal democracy, who crushed his national opposition. Election results are usually good news, but we must remain vigilant, Nyhan said. There are still many reasons for concern.

