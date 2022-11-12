



The Old Testament says that a fool repeats his folly, just as a dog vomits back to himself. It seems that Kwasi Kwarteng is determined to prove this to be the case. On Friday, he made two false claims about his short tenure in the Treasury. The first is that his September 23rd mini-budget is not the cause of the government’s current financial problems. The second is that while Liz Truss pushed the pace of economic policy too hard during his tenure as prime minister, Prime Minister Quarteng (shortly Prime Minister) advocated a slower approach.

Neither claim holds true. No one is claiming that the mini-budget is solely responsible for the high levels of UK public debt that is being cited as justification for the upcoming fall manifesto next week. There are many other great causes. Some of them are happening globally, like COVID-19 and energy costs, while others are closer to home, including Brexit. But the mini-budget made things worse. This triggered a stronger pound, a sharp fall in gold prices, a Bank of England buying emergency and tightening in the mortgage market. It says a lot about the Conservatives Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss. They still deny that voters have a clearer understanding from their own experience than these distrustful ministers.

Mr. Truss and Mr. Kwarteng undoubtedly disagreed about certain emphasis on the rush for growth. This is indicated by the fact that each now tried to shift the blame for the wrongdoing on the other. However, the two were co-owners of this policy and joined at the forefront politically. Quarteng couldn’t avoid the reality of telling BBC broadcaster Laura Koonsberg on the eve of the Conservative National Convention that there would be more tax cuts ahead. This was seen as a boast rather than a warning, and shocked the market. Quarteng is trying shabbyly to avoid responsibility for the disaster caused by her own actions. Once again, the voters will decide.

While the Quarten turns a selfish version of the past, the rest of the country faces a future that he and his party have passed on. The Office for National Statistics on Friday confirmed that the UK economy contracted 0.2% in the third quarter. The services sector, which was once a driver of growth, has stalled due to the cost of living crisis. Higher interest rates and record inflation mean the economy will contract further by the end of the year, sending it into an official recession that is likely to last through 2023.

There was also confirmation on Friday that Britain had brought some of the troubles themselves. So far, it is the only country among the G7 advanced countries whose economy contracted in the third quarter. All G7 countries face the same global headwinds as the UK. But the US, Canada, France, Italy and Germany are all still growing. The conclusion is obvious. Britain’s particular plight reflects certain choices made by Britain and its government.

Jeremy Hunt, the newest of the four British Prime Ministers burned down this year, takes the Treasury’s orthodox view over the Quarten. His fall economic statement will nonetheless be a decisive moment for the Rishi Sunak government, both financially and politically. Next Thursday will show whether the quarteng not only rushed to growth while Hunt was on the backbench, but also learned about George Osbourne’s long-term austerity when Hunt served as a senior member of the cabinet. The signs of change are not good. But the Prime Minister must remember that the best alternative to one kind of foolishness is never to undertake another kind of foolishness.

