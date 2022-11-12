Iranian diplomat summons British Foreign Office after ‘credible and significant’ threats against journalists | UK News





A senior Iranian diplomat has been summoned by the Foreign Ministry as a “credible and significant” threat to journalists living in the UK.

This comes after Iran International, an independent UK-based Persian news channel, issued a statement about the threat from Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards.

“Two of our British-Iranian journalists have been informed of increased threats to them in recent days,” the statement said.

“The Metropolitan Police Department has now officially informed both journalists that this threat represents an imminent, credible and grave danger to their and their families’ lives.

“Other employees were also notified that they had received separate threats directly from the Metropolitan Police.

“However, this threat to the lives of British-Iranian journalists working in the UK represents a significant and dangerous escalation of a state-sponsored campaign to threaten Iranian journalists working abroad.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said the UK “will always stand up to foreign threats”.

“I called the Iranian representative today to make it clear that we do not tolerate threats to life and threats to the lives of journalists or individuals living in the UK.”

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you receive podcasts.

This comes after national protests in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained in Iran for violating a strict dress code, after being detained by police.

The protests have been the biggest threat to the Iranian government since the 2009 Green Movement protests. There is also international pressure on the government against the protesters.

Protests have evolved from a focus on women’s rights and state-imposed head scarves to calls for the ouster of the Shi’ite clergy who have ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

More than 125 cities took part in the protests. At least 270 people have been killed and nearly 14,000 arrested, according to a group of human rights activists in Iran.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/iran-diplomat-summoned-by-uk-foreign-office-after-credible-and-significant-threats-to-journalists-12744696 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos