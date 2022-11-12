France promises to halt more migrant boats to UK





France resisted a British request to allow border guard officers to join French patrols on the beach because of sovereignty concerns, but has now agreed to a joint control center where British immigration officials will be stationed.

One source said, “They will be able to work more closely with the French countries and share very good quality information.”

Border guard ships, drones and satellite surveillance can provide valuable information on migrant movements across the strait, and for the first time British officers will receive real-time information on smuggling and migrant movements in northern France.

The deal was signed yesterday after a meeting between Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

In the statement, they welcomed progress towards an important new Anglo-French agreement. [on illegal migration] And in this regard, we draw conclusions on the ambitious package as soon as possible.

Hundreds of Albanians were preparing to protest in front of Parliament on Saturday against the humiliation of Braverman, who was branded an aggressor.

Albanian protests in London

Up to 2,000 Albanians working in the UK are planning peaceful protests at the Westminster Bridge against their criminal character after a surge in the number of Albanians crossing the strait into England in small boats.

Protest organizers had dinner with Albanian ambassador to the UK, Qirjako Qirko, to discuss plans. He urged them to live in peace. They will also meet with a lawyer on Monday to review whether they can take legal action against the Interior Minister’s comments.

Albania’s prime minister has accused Braverman of demonizing her compatriots in sheer xenophobic language after saying that many Albanians landing in Kent dinghies are not real asylum seekers and are targeting the system.

Edi Rama has accused the Interior Minister of claiming that Britain is becoming a mad house and seeking a scapegoat when a failed policy became responsible for the immigration crisis.

Enkeleid Omi, 49, an Albanian cameraman who came to the UK 23 years ago, said it will include a diverse range of Albanians, from professors to janitors, as well as families and children. To pay tribute to the police, she will hand over 100 red roses to the police.

We found it useful to inform our community that we are not the called ones. We are not criminals. We are not aggressors. “We’re doing this as a peaceful protest that we hope is going to be big,” Ohmi said.

i don’t feel [the Home Secretarys] The remarks were racist, but she said her immigration policy was not working and was trying to accuse Albanians of not doing a good job, he said.

