



Excluding the minor ups and downs caused by the additional bank holidays for Queens Funeral from the latest GDP figures, it is clear that the long-term decline of the UK industrial base has accelerated.

This year, plant owners, who are protected by the government through the COVID-19 pandemic, say their ministers have abandoned their factories without seeing a direction to deal with a long recession.

They say they have been particularly hard hit while governments are wasting time on manpower shortages from pressure from inflated material costs, rising wages and declining demand for products, they say.

There is another factor that is more generally undermining the outlook for manufacturing and exporters, as the British Chambers of Commerce made clear in its response to a figure that the economy contracted 0.2% in September. That’s Brexit.

The business lobby group said Europe remains a major export destination and Brexit has introduced trade barriers that did not exist before 2021.

David Bharier, head of research at BCC, said he had in mind Jeremy Hunts’ reference to his goal of calming financial markets next week with a strong fall statement he believes would be added after the recent self-inflicted chaos.

However, he added: Businesses need to see long-term economic plans that will fundamentally improve their trading relationships with key markets, particularly across Europe, by investing in people, technology and infrastructure.

All 13 manufacturing sub-sectors recorded in September experienced declines in production. Overall, manufacturing fell 2.3%, the worst performance in three months since the 1980s.

To show the recent underperformance, production is no higher than July 2021, after most other developed countries have joined the manufacturing boom.

So if we look back on the booms and busts of the last 70 years, we have a familiar situation. This is the custom and practice of manufacturers who face every recession due to reduced production.

Purchases of new equipment and processes that increase productivity are critical to the sector’s survival, but business investment fell 0.5% during the quarter.

Worryingly, output in the information and communications sector, including the IT industry, plunged 3.2% MoM in September. The sector has survived the pandemic in reasonable health, and seeing it plunge into recession exposes anxieties among finance directors that are ominous for the future.

Stores improved slightly as consumer spend fell 0.5% quarter-over-quarter. Combined, the wholesale and retail sectors have reduced production by 2%, and many expect it to get worse.

There are bright spots in the economy, but it is largely dependent on the spending power of wealthy households.

The announcement that Heathrow is planning a Christmas jackpot flight depends on better consumers, many of whom still have savings left over from the COVID-19 pandemic, splashing cash.

If they buy a manufactured product, it will usually come from China.

There is every prospect that the cost of Chinese goods will drop sharply by the end of next year. This is due to lower shipping costs and a less stringent attitude towards the Covid-19 outbreak, allowing factories to keep plants running and goods flowing more consistently.

Inflation will plummet, the Bank of England will cut borrowing costs and GDP will begin to recover.

Meanwhile, manufacturing in the UK will continue to decline and only the most productive will survive.

