US Treasury Secretary Yellen looks to India for friends | Business and Economy News





Supply chains, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19 were top issues for US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she met with Indian government and business leaders in New Delhi .

Yellen and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for strengthening supply chains with trusted trading partners in the Indo-Pacific region to diversify away from countries that pose geopolitical and security risks.

India’s membership of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework [IPEF]in an effort to make our supply chains more resilient through what I call shoring up friends, tighten those bonds, Yellen said.

The United States is pursuing an approach called “friend-shoring” to diversify away from countries that pose geopolitical and security risks to supply chains. To do this, we are proactively deepening economic integration with trusted trading partners like India, Yellen said.

For example, the United States is providing up to $500 million in debt financing to the Americas’ largest solar power maker to build a facility in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. The facility will increase India’s solar manufacturing capacity and help diversify supply chains outside of China, Yellen said.

Tech companies like Amazon and Google are investing in India and Vietnam. Apple recently announced it was moving some iPhone manufacturing from China to India, she said.

While India is part of the Biden administration’s Asian engagement project, the IPEF, it has opted out of the negotiations on the trade pillar of the IPEF.

Yellen visited Microsoft’s research center on the outskirts of New Delhi before addressing a joint press conference with Sitharaman.

Sitharaman said the meeting between the two will facilitate a coordinated policy stance on the global economic challenges facing the world.

By meeting today, we are bringing greater rigor to economic relations, strengthening business-to-business ties and facilitating a coordinated policy stance to address pressing global economic challenges, Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman and Yellen will participate in a U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership Dialogue in New Delhi and discuss India’s leadership agenda for the G20 group of major economies next year.

In a statement released later in the day, the two sides said they would continue a discussion on climate-aligned finance as part of the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group.

We agreed that India and the United States should work with partners to seek a wide range of public and private financing to facilitate India’s energy transition in line with its nationally determined climate goals and capabilities, adds the press release.

Natural allies

Yellen, in remarks to the Microsoft installation, highlighted the Biden administrations’ desire to deepen economic ties with India, saying the global economy and the democratic idea were at inflection points.

The United States and India are natural allies, in the words of a former Indian prime minister, Yellen said, adding that the two fought similar independence battles to achieve freedom and dignity .

Around the world, people are looking to us and asking: can democracies meet the economic needs of their citizens? Can they stand up to bullies and cooperate on the world’s most intractable problems? she says.

I am confident that we will succeed,” she said.

Sitharaman said India considers the United States a trusted friend, and the four-nation quadrangle and the Indo-Pacific economic framework are the cornerstones of bilateral engagement in developing sustainable economies, ensuring global health security, resilient supply chains, clean energy technologies and green infrastructure. and climate finance.

The Quad, made up of the United States, India, Australia and Japan, is intended to deepen economic, diplomatic and military ties.

Among the actions both sides need to work on are India’s G20 leadership goals, which are expected to focus on common priorities to boost investment in the fight against climate change, break the deadlock in restructuring countries’ debts the poorest and improve access to the digital economy. .

India’s G20 year is a chance to accelerate global coordination on debt restructuring, Yellen said.

She also said ending the war in Ukraine was a moral imperative, but the economic challenges of the conflict and supply chain tensions were bringing India and the United States closer together.

