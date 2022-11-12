Drag Race UK Summary, Season 4 Episode 8: The Squirrel Games





Got it, got it, got it, got it There were, of course, double saves. That’s math. There are 10 episodes per season. It’s episode 8. There are 5 queens left. Most seasons of drag races now end with the last four. That meant no one was going home this week or next week. Yes, it’s amazing that JB and Peppa both lip sync. But I knew (fake) before they started singing the sheet music. That’s what reality TV is all about. It gets boring when your audience knows what you’re going to do.

And I especially hate episodes where nobody goes home. We were after the last episode after this was in exactly the same place. Nothing has changed, nothing has progressed, just sitting here. It’s like taking a bus for an hour’s journey. And the driver said the only stop you could get on was where you got on. But why did I sit on this bus for an hour and pay 1.75? are you okay. are you okay. Sometimes a double save feels amazing, especially when there’s an electric lip sync or other tolerable circumstances, but this time it wasn’t.

In fact, most of this season didn’t feel surprising at all. And I have a feeling it’s going to continue right up to the moment when Danny Beard puts a crown on her head and raids. Same challenge, same stunt, same double save. The franchise has been using autopilot for quite some time, and I think things are starting to get worse, especially this DRUK season.

Come to think of it, this week is an acting challenge, but it wasn’t just fun when there were only 5 female students who majored in GCSE dramas. (Basically, they were high school theatrical kids.) This time the gang should be in Squirrel Games like Squid Game, but everyone on the show is a reality star and they’re also on a show called Big Mutha. Big Brother as well as squid games. I don’t know, sister. I am just a summary. I don’t know how much M-Kat the creators used when they came up with this. The same goes for the set designer who locked the queen in a room that appeared to have been designed by Polly Pocket, who became a real girl. None of that made sense and, like many of these parodies, not one of the jokes made me laugh.

In this comedy, Danny plays Divina Dickall, the host of Big Mutha. This is obviously a parody of Big Brother presenter Davina McCall. Pixie is Kimmy Booburn, the successor to TV’s mouth-cleaning guru Kim Woodburn. JB is Sassy and has a dog named Fugly, British Got Talent winner Ashleigh Butler and her dog Pudsey (adding clarity to why JB continues to call her dog Pugsly). Cheddar is Minxie, the trout lip amalgam of every woman in Essex who was on Love Island, but the character doesn’t seem to be based on any particular person. I am also at sea about Peppas Bev Growls. It probably looks like a female version of Bear Grylls. I do not know. None of this makes any sense anymore. Is this just Ambien’s dream? Will you wake up naked eating a blueberry pie from the fridge? (The answer is no, the blueberry pie will never be in the fridge because you’ll crush them all in one sitting while you’re fully awake.)

Filming goes on as always. Some are good, some are bad, some need dialogue and some don’t. It doesn’t give any hints as to what all this will be like. In the studio, everyone only talks about his father, and there is nothing more disturbing than a heterosexual father supporting a gay son, and hearing the story of his father’s love blew his mind. (But hearing about Dad’s love makes things work in a completely different way.) .

Later, when the queen bee is released, the people they love come to visit. Pixie picks up the pipe and tells JB, “Your brother is healthy. She represents all the mustache lovers in the audience. Or how about Dannys partner Joe (which seemed to be wearing a Dannys shirt) or Cheddars partner James? Drag queen If that means you’re going to attract those guys, then you have to put the race ahead.

Anyway, back on the runway they saw the movie and everyone was critically acclaimed and that’s what you’d expect. Peppa, who said she was not an actor, did not do well, neither was JB. The only place where screaming the whole time makes the experience better is the roller coaster. So if this wasn’t an amusement park challenge, it wouldn’t be great. Pixie is in the middle and Danny and Cheddar are at the top once again.

This looks like one of those runways where the judges won’t give anyone negative criticism, but I think they will. The category is Ruff and Ready, a celebration of ruffles. Danny has pleats all over her side and shoulders in a dress that looks more like a burgundy tortoiseshell than a sheath. cool? Yes. Is it giving me wrinkles? a little. What it really gives me is stiff. The whole thing looks stiff.

JB looks like someone boos one of the three and puts mint chocolate chip ice cream on them. She wears a huge white hat with huge white flowers, a mint green leotard, and a huge dressing gown over it. She looks great, but will also accept criticism from the Cheddars from last week. I have no idea what JB drag is. Everyone else has a signature, a point of view. JB looks like some sort of drag amoeba. She always looks good, but you never know what she’ll look like. Yes, this dress is great, but where are the frills? in a robe? I couldn’t see them. These were Lays, not Ruffles. It’s just flat, crunchy and salty.

As Ru said, cheddar cheese looks like a new strain of COVID. This won the Bimini Award for accepting the challenge and destroying it by doing something completely different. Cheddar cheese finally gives us her frills, but all in black and yellow, which makes her look like her glamorous blobs. Her makeup is a mess, her legs are longer than Michelles stays at Big Brother, and everything is absolutely genius.

Peppa gives us ruffles. All right denim ruffles. She is Levi Strauss’ clown brother, Assistant Strauss, with ruffles on the clown’s hat, ruffles on her short skirt, and ruffles on her convex shoulders. Ruffles everywhere. I thought I wanted wrinkles, but am I wrong? I hate these frills. I also hate wearing a face skinny that’s just a mask that looks like how she neglects her makeup. The whole thing is like a blue blur and I hate it. On the other hand, the judges love it. Ru says the JB outfit and this are all the best she’s ever seen. Well, really? Did Lou suffer from amnesia after being absent last week and have forgotten the existence of Asia’s O’Hara, Siaculi, and Bimini?

Finally, Pixie comes back to complete failure. She wears a dollar store Queen Elizabeth dress that is not on par with her competitors. Elizabeth is known for her neck ruffles, but this dress was as droopy as double-boiled spaghetti. If this is about wrinkles, center the pleats. There shouldn’t be a single clumsy neck wrinkle. There must be something large enough to swallow her whole body. That’s how you drag and thank the nonsectarian god Michelle calls her for this.

but you know what All of this is a problem. Challenge, costume, lip sync. All of it. This was a waste of my time as no one was going home. Next season, if you’re going to take me for granted, at least try a new challenge.

