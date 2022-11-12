Mortgage interest rates for UK homeowners are deferred.





With average interest rates now falling and further declines expected, anyone who owns or hopes to get a mortgage can breathe a sigh of relief.

Data from Moneyfacts, a company that analyzes the mortgage market, shows that average two- and five-year fixed loan rates have fallen after 3% last week, when the Bank of England raised the benchmark rate by 0.75 points.

The average interest rate on a two-year contract is now 6.35%, down from 6.46% when the bank announced its rate decision last week. Meanwhile, five-year contracts have fallen further, and the average interest rate is now at 6.12% from 6.3% a week ago.

Although rates are still very high compared to last October, the downtrend is the first bit of good news for mortgages after the September mini-budget. At that time, the typical two-year fixed was 2.25% and the five-year fixed was 2.55%.

However, it is very unusual for mortgage rates to fall as the Bank of England base rate, which usually determines the cost of borrowing, rises. Here we explain what is happening.

More About Mortgages Why do fixed rate transactions fall when interest rates rise?

As lending costs soared since the September mini-budget, financial markets’ forecasts for next year’s interest rates have also risen, and lenders have moved quickly to raise lending costs. But now that the base rate forecasts have come down, I’m more relieved about future costs. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey made it clear last week that the base rate was raised by 0.75 points and that mortgage rates should not be higher.

Another factor is that the high price increases we have seen are not only related to economic conditions. The sheer volume of mortgage applications faced by lenders as borrowers struggled to get the best deal as interest rates rose shortly after the mini-budget was impacted also had an impact. Some banks and building associations have raised interest rates to reduce workload.

Rhys Schofield, managing director of mortgage broker Peak Money, said that lenders are now more tolerant of pricing as they can better manage their application volume, and we’ve generally seen a decline over the past few weeks.

Jonathan Burridge, founding advisor to We Are Money, added: Lenders were cornered and did not want to be competitive and do more business, so they raised interest rates. This has started a chain reaction where no single lender wants to expose the best value for too long.

Adding to this is the near end of the year, when many lenders’ new business targets are reset to zero, further cuts in fixed rates are likely over the next few months.

Another technical reason for the decline is the swap rate. It is used by banks and building associations to predict the path of the benchmark interest rate. Scott Taylor-Barr, financial advisor for Carl Summers Financial Services, said that as swap rates are falling, so are fixed rates. It’s a sign that interest rates don’t seem to need to go up as much as the market initially predicted.

Justin Moy, managing director of EHF Mortgages, added that the base rate did not rise quickly and fixed rates rose very significantly. This means there is now an adjustment factor. That doesn’t mean there’s going to be a lot of change, just a few changes here and there, and we predict that interest rates will remain relatively fixed over the next several months.

What is the best market rate?

Virgin has a five-year fixed contract with an interest rate of 5.09% for those with a 35% deposit and a commission of 995. The two-year contract comes with an interest rate of 5.35%. Generation Home offers a two-year fixed interest rate, a value loan of up to 75%, and a fee of 999 for a home move of 5.42%. West Bromwich Building Society holds 5.49% (25% deposit 995 cents) and Coventry Building Society holds 5.53% of the same length. A 35% deposit and 999 fee are required to qualify.

