Joint statement by the British-French Foreign Ministers: 11 November 2022





1. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Foreign Secretary Catherine Colonna met in Paris today to reaffirm the lasting and essential partnership between France and the UK. On the occasion of the Armistice Day, they looked back on the history and sacrifice of their country together.

2. Ministers looked forward to an ambitious bilateral summit in France in early 2023. They emphasized the importance of cooperation to solve global and quantum problems.

On climate change and biodiversity loss, our two countries will support the international efforts of the Presidents of Egypt and the UAE and will mainstream and augment urgent climate ambitions across a broader multilateral process. They have agreed to work together to secure energy supply and accelerate the clean energy transition, especially by supporting the development of offshore wind power. We reaffirmed the importance of rising energy prices and lowering the G7 oil price ceiling. The Ministers pledged to promote bilateral civil nuclear cooperation and welcomed good progress toward reaching an investment decision for the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project. Regarding illegal migration, he emphasized the urgent need to eradicate all forms of illegal migration, including small ships, and to address the root cause. They welcomed the progress towards a meaningful new Anglo-French agreement, and in this regard they concluded an ambitious package as soon as possible. Ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation with their close neighbors, including an early meeting of the Calais Group.

3. They underscored their determination to provide Ukraine with the political, military, humanitarian and economic assistance it needs to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to strengthen its resilience to the coming winter and beyond. They deplored the global impact of Russian actions and underscored their commitment to mitigate the consequences of those most vulnerable. They agreed to coordinate preparations for each upcoming international conference on civilian resilience and recovery. They reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the fight against impunity.

4. Ministers are prepared to work with China on global challenges such as climate change, while strengthening cooperation to support a free and open Indo-Pacific and coordinating responses to systemic challenges posed by an increasingly dogmatic China. promised to be. France and Britain will pressure China, a permanent member of the UNSC, to fulfill its responsibilities to the United Nations, Ukraine and human rights, particularly in relation to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

5. As for Iran, they believe that Iran will violently suppress legitimate peaceful protests in Ukraine, including drones used by Iran to indiscriminately target civilians and civilian infrastructure, and that Iran supports Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. condemned it. They condemn Iran’s activities that destabilize its activities in and around the Middle East, including the transfer of UAVs and missiles, and pledged to strengthen international cooperation to respond to these activities. Ministers expressed deep concern over Iran’s clear resolve never to acquire nuclear weapons and the lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

