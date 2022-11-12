US Border Patrol chief must resign or be fired





WASHINGTON (AP) The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his role as head of the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as the number of illegal crossings hit the highest level ever recorded during an exercise, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Chris Magnus, who has been commissioner for less than a year, has been told to resign or be fired, according to two people who were briefed on the matter but not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity .

It’s part of a broader overhaul expected at Homeland Security as officials struggle to deal with migrants coming from more countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Migrants were arrested 2.38 million times in the fiscal year that ended September 30, up 37% from the previous year. The annual total topped 2 million for the first time in August and is more than double the highest level of Donald Trump’s presidency in 2019.

Brandon Judd, the chairman of the National Border Patrol Council, confirmed that Magnus was deported.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report on the ultimatum. In a statement to the newspaper, Magnus said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had asked him to resign or be fired. He said he would not resign and defended his case.

Neither Customs and Border Protection nor the Department of Homeland Security responded to requests for comment.

The reshuffle comes as Republicans are likely to take control of the House in January and were expected to launch border investigations. Republicans insist Bidens’ policies didn’t work.

While Trump-era asylum restrictions encourage repeat attempts, flows have been extraordinarily high by any measure. The figures reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in more countries, the relative strength of the US economy and the uneven enforcement of asylum restrictions.

The Biden administration agreed with Western Hemisphere leaders in June to work more together to welcome migrants fleeing their countries. Last month, Mexico began taking back Venezuelans who entered the United States illegally, but measures so far have failed to produce major changes.

There have always been periods of influxes of migrants into this country for different reasons, at different times, Magnus told The Associated Press last year. But I don’t think anyone disputes that the numbers are high right now and that we need to work as many different strategies as possible to deal with those high numbers.

Despite decades in law enforcement, Magnus was an underdog. As chief of police in Tucson, Ariz., he rejected federal grants to collaborate on border security with the agency he now heads and kept his distance from Border Patrol leaders in a region where thousands of officers are assigned.

Magnus angered some rank-and-file officers and delighted agency critics with his announcement in May that he was reviewing guidelines for officers to pursue vehicles after a series of fatal collisions.

In July, Magnus published an investigation that Mounted Border Patrol agents used unnecessary force against Haitians at a massive camp in Del Rio, Texas, in September 2021, but did not whip any. none with their reins.

The National Border Patrol Council was more muted in its criticism of Magnus than Mayorkas, but Judd, the union’s president, said he welcomed Magnus’ departure.

I think that’s a good thing, Judd said. He was just working on policies that would simply incite more criminal activity. The vehicle pursuit policy, if he had implemented it, would have only increased criminal activity.

Magnus was the subject of an unflattering profile in Politico that quoted unnamed administration officials saying he had missed White House meetings, failed to build relationships inside and outside of his agency and was uncommitted, even falling asleep during meetings. Magnus insisted he was deeply involved in discussions related to immigration.

Magnus was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan, where he served as an emergency dispatcher, paramedic, sheriff’s deputy, and police captain. He served as police chief in Fargo, North Dakota, and Richmond, Calif., before taking the job in Tucson in January 2016.

In Tucson, Magnus created a program to keep people off drugs, worked with nonprofits helping the homeless, and revised the department’s use-of-force policy. He openly criticized Trump’s policies for making migrants more reluctant to share information about crimes with police.

Roy Villareal, Border Patrols Tucson sector chief from early 2019 to late 2020, said he was looking for an introductory meeting with Magnus, who was then Tucsons police chief, but never heard back. talk, calling their lack of interaction a telltale sign.

Spagat reported from San Diego.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

