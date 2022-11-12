FTX, FTX US and Alameda will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US; SBF resigns





Within a week, crypto exchange FTX went from being proposed for acquisition by Binance to address its liquidity issues to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the District of Delaware.

In a November 11 tweet, FTX said that approximately 130 FTX Group companies, including FTX Trading, FTX US, under West Realm Shires Services, and Alameda Research have begun bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also stepped down and will be replaced by John Ray.

The immediate Chapter 11 relief is appropriate to give the FTX Group an opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders, Ray said. The FTX Group has valuable assets that can only be managed effectively through an organized and joint process.

In a subsequent tweet, Bankman-Fried echoed his Nov. 10 apology, saying he was “truly sorry” for the situation with FTX:

“I hope things can find a way to recover. I hope it brings them some transparency, trust and governance. In the end, I hope it can be better for customers.”

According to the filing, LedgerX, FTX Digital Markets the group’s Bahamian subsidiary FTX Australia and FTX Express Pay will not be parties to the bankruptcy proceedings. The announcement did not include details of a potential stimulus package for FTX investors. Many users attempted to withdraw tokens from the exchange due to reported liquidity issues, but the FTX website said it was unable to process withdrawals at press time.

The collapse of a major crypto-trading platform like FTX is the latest in a series of bankruptcy filings in 2022, from Voyager Digital to Celsius. Many global lawmakers have reacted to the situation with FTX and others by suggesting additional regulations for crypto businesses.

This article has been updated to include a statement from Sam Bankman-Fried.

