Scottish newspaper: US fugitives without masks and Britain are facing recession

The Edinburgh Sheriff’s Court has ruled that Nicholas Rossi is actually a wanted sex offender for rape in the United States, Scottish Sun reports. He previously claimed to be an Irishman named Arthur Knight. Rossi will be extradited to the United States next year to face charges.

The Scottish Daily Mail also takes Nicholas Rossi’s true identity “unmasked”. The rape suspect claimed that his fingerprints were mutilated and tattooed in his coma, but dismissed these as ‘liar’ and ‘weather’.

According to the Herald, a “painful measure” could be introduced into next week’s budget as the Bank of England (BoE) is forecasting the UK will suffer a record two-year recession. The newspaper said the UK is the only G7 member country with a smaller economy than before the pandemic, and the prime minister is blaming energy prices for the economic slowdown.

i The weekend focuses on the postponement of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “growth plan”, which was scheduled to be unveiled in a fall statement next week. Withholding tax cut plans for companies making private investment in capital projects will raise concerns among businesses and the Conservative MP Treasury may not be enough to help Britain emerge from recession, the newspaper reported.

The Daily Record focused on paramedics who declared a strike for the first time in 30 years at the end of this month. There are fears that the military may have to answer 999 calls and transport people in need of emergency care to hospitals on behalf of strikers.

Scotsman focuses on plans for Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports to modernize flight routes. The new route should reduce emissions and increase capacity while delaying time, the report reports. The changes are expected to take effect from 2025.

The Daily Express reports that a deal between France and Britain could be ready within a week, as British officials have agreed to halt small boat crossings across the English Channel. The paper says an “ambitious” plan will see teams from both countries target trafficking gangs.

The new fundraising event will double all donations received to fund the 2023 Scottish independence vote, raising a total of up to 50,000 people, National reports. Donations to Believe in Scotland will fund campaign materials for the Yes group.

According to the Daily Star, the comedian, who was insulted after performing in front of David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent, “got his style back”. The newspaper reported that Walliams was given “two barrels” by Clare Harrison McCartney. He described the former Little Britain star as a “terrible man” who should not be flattered about his charm.

Courier hosts celebrities like Barbara Dickson to pay tribute to singer Rab Noakes after the death of singer Rab Noakes at the age of 75. The Fife musician has released 29 albums over 50 years and has performed with popular folk bands such as Stealers Wheel.

The Dundee Weekend Telegraph follows a man pleading guilty to threatening or abusive behavior towards Health Minister Humza Yousaf.

The Press and Journal alleges that the Aberdeen tea company is using tactics to intimidate its employees. About 2,000 employees are suing James Finlay Kenya Ltd for “attempted murder and police corruption”. Workers also claim to have suffered musculoskeletal injuries as a result of long tea-picking shifts.

The Scottish rugby team will wear Doddie Weir’s tartan to honor the former rugby union player and his motor neurological disease research foundation during Sunday’s game against New Zealand, Edinburgh Evening News reported. My Name’5 Doddie Foundation celebrated its 5th anniversary.

Two men are not charged with the murder of Rebecca Tolan, her stepmother, by supplying high-purity cocaine, the Glasgow Times reported. Barry McAuley and Martin Stewart denied the charges in a four-day trial in Glasgow’s High Court. Tollan collapsed and died at the then home of Mr Stewart in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, in July 2019.

Evening Express reported that a “technical glitch” at the Westhill Shopping Center near Aberdeen issued 349 apology letters after incorrectly issuing 20,000 parking tickets.

