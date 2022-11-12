Biden admin divided on way forward for Ukraine as US Gen. Milley pushes for diplomacy





Washington CNN—

During internal conversations about the war in Ukraine, the Americas Chief General, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, has led a strong push in recent weeks to seek a diplomatic solution as the fighting brews. towards a winter lull.

But Milleys’ position is not widely supported by President Joe Bidens’ national security team, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, neither of whom believe he is. time to make a serious push for talks on Ukraine, according to two administration officials familiar. with the debate.

The result is a growing debate within the administration over whether Ukraine’s recent gains on the battlefield should trigger a renewed effort to seek some kind of negotiated end to the fighting, officials say.

Milleys’ push for peace has spilled over into the public in recent days, just as Ukraine retakes the city of Kherson. In comments to the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday, Milley praised Ukraine’s military for fighting Russia to a stalemate, but said an outright military victory was out of reach.

When there is an opportunity to negotiate, when peace can be achieved, seize it. Seize the moment, says Milley.

The comments came as no surprise to administration officials given Milleys’ advocacy for the position internally, but also raised concern among some about the administration’s divided appearance in the eyes of the Kremlin.

While some Biden officials are more open to exploring what diplomacy might look like, sources tell CNN that most top diplomatic and national security officials are hesitant to give Russian President Vladimir Putin any influence at the table. negotiations and think that the Ukrainians should determine when to hold talks, not the United States.

It’s up to the Ukrainians to decide. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, Biden said at a press conference Wednesday when asked about the potential for talks.

In internal deliberations, officials said Milley sought to clarify that he was not urging a Ukrainian surrender, but rather that he believed now was the optimal time to end the war before it only extends into spring or beyond, leading to more death and destruction without changing the front lines.

He is not rushing to negotiate with Russia or to pressure (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky, said an official familiar with Milleys’ thinking. It’s a discussion around a pause in the fighting towards a political end state.

But this point of view is not widely shared in the administration. An official explained that the State Department is on the other side of the pole from Milley. This dynamic has led to a unique situation where senior military brass push for diplomacy more fervently than American diplomats.

Milleys’ position comes as the US military has dug deep into US weapons stockpiles to support the Ukrainians and is currently scouring the world for materials to support Ukraine as winter approaches, such only heaters and generators, which raised concerns about the duration of this war. officials said.

The United States intends to buy 100,000 artillery rounds from South Korean arms manufacturers to supply to Ukraine, a US official said, as part of a broader effort to to find weapons available for the high intensity battles taking place in Ukraine. As part of the deal, the United States will purchase 100,000 155mm howitzer rounds, which will then be transferred to Ukraine via the United States.

State Department spokesman Ned Price did not say Thursday whether the State Department agreed with Milleys’ position. Instead, Price veered off to a stance US officials have often taken in recent months: The United States is siding with Zelensky who has said a diplomatic solution is needed.

Ukrainians have made clear their belief that this war will eventually end at the negotiating table. The Russians sometimes expressed the same sentiment, Price said, before shifting the burden of proof to Putin.

It is incumbent on Moscow to demonstrate not only by words but also by deeds that it is ready to negotiate, that it is ready to respond to what the world has heard very clearly from our Ukrainian partners, and that are ready and willing to sit down and engage in good faith.

The internal debate comes as senior US officials, including Sullivan, have in recent weeks urged Ukraine to signal that it is still open to diplomatic talks with Russia, even after Zelensky signed an executive order in early October ruling out negotiations. with Putin.

The United States clearly understands why Zelensky would be reluctant to negotiate with the country that attacks Ukraine on a daily basis, and Putin has shown himself unwilling to enter into serious talks or make concessions in Kyiv. Instead, the immediate U.S. goal has been to alter the messaging strategy to ensure Ukraine can maintain the international support that has helped it succeed on the battlefield thus far. .

The United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes in this fight, Sullivan said during a recent visit to Ukraine. There will be no wavering, hesitation, or hesitation in our support as we move forward.

