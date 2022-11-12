Russian withdrawal from Kherson shows difficulties.





In a daily update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Saturday, the British Defense Ministry said Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson, announced this week, was a public acknowledgment of the difficulties facing Russian forces on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

In an information update posted on Twitter, the Pentagon said the withdrawal came two days after the announcement was announced, but the withdrawal process may have already begun on October 22, 2022, when Russian-installed personnel in Kherson urged civilians to withdraw. He said there is a possibility. city.

A British report says Russian military equipment and troops dressed in civilian clothing may have withdrawn in recent weeks with news of the evacuation of 80,000 civilians.

The report said Ukraine had recaptured a large area of ​​Kherson Oblast on the western bank of the Dnipro River, and that Ukrainian forces may now hold the city of Kherson itself. It appears that Russia is still attempting to cross the river and evacuate troops from other parts of the state to a defensible location on the eastern bank.

Ukrainian forces entered the city of Kherson on Friday as Russian forces retreated hastily. Villagers told horror stories of Russian soldiers who came out of their hideouts to welcome Ukrainian troops, killed civilians and looted their homes.

According to Serhiy Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, the city was almost under the control of the Ukrainian army. Several videos circulating on social media show Ukrainian soldiers waving yellow and blue flags over the city while locals celebrate.

“Today is a historic day,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Friday evening.

Zelensky said the Russian army had placed a large number of mines in the city and that the Ukrainian army would begin removing them as soon as possible.

Russia said on Friday that it had finished withdrawing its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro, leaving no soldiers or equipment left.

But the retreating Russian army painted a different picture. One Russian soldier described how he was asked to quickly change into civilian attire so that he and his fellow soldiers would not be spotted. It is also known that some of the retreating soldiers drowned in the river while trying to escape.

“The only way to avoid death is to surrender immediately,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence service told Russian troops who were unable to leave the city.

Kherson, a strategic port city on the Dnipro River, fell days after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. On Wednesday, Moscow announced that it had made a “difficult decision” to withdraw from the western bank of the river containing Kherson. .

Reports of Russia’s swift withdrawal from Kherson came sooner than Western officials had expected. Army General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, estimated earlier this week that the retreat would “take days or even weeks.”

Ukrainian defense minister Olexi Rezhnikov also expressed skepticism that Russia could withdraw too quickly, fearing that Russia could lure Ukrainian troops into brutal city battles.

For Russia, Kherson was an important strategic area in Russia to form an overpass on the Crimean Peninsula, a peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014. Kherson is one of four states that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed annexed in September. States and other countries have condemned it illegally.

Meanwhile, Reznikov told Reuters that Ukraine plans to build a strong military and defense industry, and part of that push is the state’s takeover of privately held shares in strategic companies this week.

Rezhnikov said Ukraine was building a “drone army” to resist a Russian invasion. In recent weeks, Moscow has targeted Iranian-made “Kamikaze” drones at critical Ukrainian infrastructure.

“We are trying to become more independent like Israel in the next few years,” he said in an interview in Kyiv on Thursday. “The best answer is [can be seen] In Israel … developing a national industry for the military. That made them independent.”

Black Sea Grain Initiative

Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, and Martin Griffiths, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian and Emergency Relief, met with a Russian delegation in Geneva on the 11th to discuss Moscow’s grievances over Black Sea grain. A UN spokesperson said to address export initiatives and the need for unhindered exports of food and fertilizers.

The negotiations took place eight days before the renewal of an agreement mediated by the United Nations and Turkey in July. The agreement has helped avert the global food crisis and allowed export of food and fertilizers from several Black Sea ports in Ukraine.

UN officials said the first shipments of donated fertilizers are expected to go to Malawi next week after meeting with a Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday.

“The world cannot allow the problem of fertilizer access to turn into a global food shortage,” the UN said. said

Kremlin spokeswoman Dmitry Peskov told reporters before the meeting that “work is underway” to address several issues related to the grain trade that Russia is concerned about.

Moscow said it could withdraw from the deal, which expires on November 19, if there is no progress in addressing concerns.

Russia suspended participation for four days in response to a drone attack on the Moscow fleet in Ukraine’s Crimea last month. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility and has denied using the grain program’s security corridors for military purposes.

Meanwhile, the Joint Coordination Center said that under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, four vessels carrying a total of 120,150 metric tons of grain and other food left the Ukrainian port on Friday and five inbound vessels were transported along the maritime humanitarian corridor. reported passing through Ukrainian ports.

price of war

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, civil war has killed thousands, displaced millions and destroyed Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

UNHCR said in mid-October that there were more than 7.6 million Ukrainian refugees across Europe, including 2.85 million in Russia. Another 7 million people are said to have been uprooted in Ukraine.

“Since February, aid workers have provided important relief and protection services to around 13.5 million people across Ukraine,” UN spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay told reporters in New York on Thursday.

Late Wednesday, Milley estimated that around 200,000 soldiers had killed 100,000 Russians and 100,000 Ukrainians in combat, Reuters reported. Milley said about 40,000 civilians were also killed in the battle.

Some information in this report was provided by Associated Press, Reuters and the agency France-Press.

