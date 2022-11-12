‘We are worthy’: Albanians smuggled into Britain say ‘the future looks promising’ | UK News





Iva Memaj, an Albanian, called the Interior Ministry’s toll-free number to apply for asylum five days after being smuggled into the UK by truck.

“I am very excited about my future,” she said.

“I feel safe here.”

Iva said that when the truck arrived in England, she fled from the truck, hid, and was picked up by a friend. She said the Romanian driver didn’t get the £18,000 he expected.

Now she wants to register the arrival of the Ministry of Home Affairs through a dedicated hotline. Getting into the system she knows is that it could take years to process her application.

But she says life in Albania is intolerable, and believes it will be worth the wait.

I asked Iva, 31, who works as a stockbroker in Albania, why she made such a risky trip in her truck.

“It doesn’t make sense,” she said, “but it makes sense when you look at Albania and the opportunities it offers young people.

“I just want to live in a happy environment. I just want to live in a safe environment. I want to live in a well-organized and well-organized society. I don’t want to live in chaos anymore.”

‘Please see us as worthy people’

Iva is part of what Interior Minister Suela Braverman called an “invasion” of migrants as the number of migrants from Albania soared.

Most of them, like 26-year-old Denis Arapi, Iva’s friend from Albania, pay smugglers to cross the strait in a small boat.

Iva and Denis, who both said they had college education, said they wanted to speak to Sky News because of the “stigma” surrounding Albanian asylum seekers.

“Why do you see immigrants as a problem,” said Dennis. “Start seeing us as worthy people.”

The British government says Albania is a safe country and that too many asylum seekers are abusing the system, claiming they are victims of modern-day slavery.

It also promised to break the smuggler’s “business model”.

Image: Dennis Arapi

How to recruit smugglers

Denis has provided a rare insight into how smugglers persuade people to join criminal gangs in the UK.

Denis, who worked as a coordinator at a private hospital in Albania, spoke with other Albanians on the ship when they crossed the strait in July, half of them claiming asylum but planning to get cash. Construction industry while waiting for claims to be processed.

He said that as soon as the young people aboard the ship arrived in England, they would be removed from the asylum system by connecting with the criminal gangs that smuggled them in.

Denis said: “They (smugglers) know that the system is broken and use this as a strong point to convince people to do this.

“‘You can’t apply for asylum at all’, ‘You can’t be incorporated into society’, ‘There are cases where you can’t get a job even after more than 3 years…’ They tell you this, they’re sure you can’t do anything else by coming here (except joining a gang).”

British authorities say about 10,000 of the more than 12,000 Albanians who have arrived in the UK so far this year are single adult males.

It is very difficult to get a visa.

Denis said it was too difficult to get a visa to come to the UK.

He said he couldn’t get a visa if he didn’t have money in his bank account.

“When I arrived, I expected the British asylum system to evaluate the migrants.”

“I want to do legal work here,” Iva said. “I am a decent person. I can integrate into society.

“I have chosen the right way to live my life. Albanians have a bad reputation for it, but I am one of those Albanians who do not belong to a smuggling society and I do not want to choose that path.”

