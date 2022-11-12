UK Snooker Championship 2022: Jimmy White and champion Zhao Xintong lose in York





White finally qualified for the tournament 12 years ago.

Veteran Jimmy White’s dream run at the British Championship ended in a 6-2 loss to Ryan Day.

The 60-year-old ‘Whirlwind’ has won four games and has advanced to their last 32 games, but Day has taken a lead from the start at York.

Welshman Day now faces England’s Sam Craigie, who knocked out defending champion Zhao Xintong 6-2 in the first round on Saturday.

World No. 7 Kyren Wilson took on the role of Matthew Selt, and the winner met Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen.

Allen beat best friend Jordan Brown 6-4 as the two Northern Irish players met for the first time on the Pro Tour.

A crowd favorite, White was greeted enthusiastically when he left to appear on the stage of a televised tournament since 2010 and 30 years after his only win in the tournament.

The 6th World Championship runner-up is the oldest player to reach the round of 32 since Eddie Charlton was 63 in 1993.

White thought Game A would give him a chance to win the tournament, but couldn’t find the best form as Day dominated breaks including 127 and 105.

Craigie won the last 5 frames against Zhao.

China’s Zhao was shocked by Craigie, a 28-year-old British who ranks 47th in the world.

Preliminary Craigie said he wasn’t feeling well before the game, but he didn’t show any of that as he recorded 83 clearances to win the first frame.

In response, Zhao took a 2-1 lead, and his opponent rattled in the next five frames to secure the win.

“I just woke up with a headache and felt a little shaky,” Craigie said.

He had this to say about vocal backing, supported by Barbican’s crowd:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/snooker/63610433 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos