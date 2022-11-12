Yellen calls for stabilizing US relations with China ahead of G20





BALI, Indonesian Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, on Saturday called for stabilizing the United States’ rocky relationship with China and reopening regular lines of communication between the world’s two largest economies ahead of a global rally the week next where their leaders should meet.

Ms Yellens’ comments came as she prepared to meet Yi Gang, the Governor of the People’s Bank of China, at Monday’s Group of 20 Leaders summit in Bali, where President Biden is expected to meet Chinese leader Xi. Jinping. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi since the president took office last year, a period in which ties between the nations have further soured.

I think stabilizing the relationship and trying to put it on better footing while acknowledging that we have a whole range of concerns, and we would like to address them, Ms Yellen said on Saturday in an interview with The New York Times aboard her flight. in Indonesia when asked how the relationship could be improved.

Relations between the Americas and China frayed significantly under the Trump administration, when President Donald J. Trump imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports. Shortly after a deal was struck to end the standoff in late 2019, the coronavirus began spreading around the world and Mr Trump blamed China for its emergence.

Despite the less confrontational tone of the Biden administrations, relations with China have deteriorated over the past two years. The White House in October unveiled sweeping export restrictions to prevent China from accessing critical technologies for national security reasons, and it refused to reverse the remaining tariffs that were enacted by Mr. Trump. .

Hostilities were heated this year when President Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan amid US fears China was planning to forcibly retake the independently functioning island. China insists that Taiwan is part of its territory and cannot exist as a sovereign nation.

White House officials said this week that Mr. Biden would discuss Taiwan, trade, human rights and North Korea during his meeting with Mr. Xi.

Due to the strict pandemic travel restrictions China has put in place to contain the virus, the few meetings between US and Chinese officials since 2020 have been virtual. Ms Yellen, who has publicly stated that some of the tariffs were not strategic and should be reversed, believes the source of the tension between the two countries is rooted in the misconception in China that the United States is trying to hamper its economy. .

They need to understand, for example, why we are taking action, Ms Yellen said. I know their concern, for example, about our policies banning sales of advanced semiconductors, she said, referring to sweeping new restrictions on exporting technology to China.

She added, “It is important for us to explain why we are doing things, how they are demarcated, that this is not an attempt to completely cripple the Chinese economy and stop its development.

Although Ms Yellens hopes for better relations, she has in the past publicly criticized China.

In the spring, Ms Yellen publicly urged China to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine and warned that its reputation as a global economic powerhouse could be eroded if it helped Russia evade sanctions. Ms Yellen said she wasn’t sure if China had tried to persuade Russia to pull out, but she didn’t believe China was escaping US sanctions.

During a trip to India this week, Ms Yellen promoted the Biden administration’s policy on relocating friends and urged India and other allied countries to diversify their supply chains away from China.

In a speech at Microsoft’s offices near New Delhi, the Treasury Secretary highlighted China’s problematic human rights record and praised Apple for shifting some of its iPhone manufacturing from China to India. She also hailed investments that allowed a US solar maker to set up shop in India rather than China, noting that solar panel materials produced in China’s Xinjiang region are made with forced labor.

The Treasury Department also criticized China for obscuring its foreign exchange practices. In a report on global currency practices last week, the United States kept China on its list of countries it is watching closely.

China’s inability to publish its foreign exchange intervention and broader lack of transparency around key features of its exchange rate mechanism make it an exception among major economies and warrant close Treasury monitoring, the report says. .

Ms Yellen said her Monday meeting with Mr Yi, the central bank governor, would be informal and they would most likely discuss macroeconomic issues. She hopes that more communication on their mutual concerns will improve bilateral relations.

We have national security concerns, and if our policies have unintended consequences for China more broadly, it’s important to be able to hear what their concerns are and possibly address them, Yellen said. We are also concerned about their economic practices.

