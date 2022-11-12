US Senate race narrows in Nevada; More results expected in Arizona





WASHINGTON

Control of the U.S. Senate was still up in the air Friday night, but incumbent Senator Mark Kellys’ victory in Arizona tied Republican and Democratic wins with 49 seats each.

Election officials in the western state of Nevada said the race narrowed Friday night in favor of Democratic candidate Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto against her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. If Cortez Masto wins, the Democrats will control the Senate regardless of the outcome of Georgia’s still-undecided vote, because Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris can vote in the event of a tie in the 100-member Senate.

Days after Americans voted nationwide on Tuesday, control of both houses of Congress, the Senate and House of Representatives, is still in limbo as the final vote tally has yet to be released in many districts, mainly in the western states.

The race in Georgia will be decided in a December 6 runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent, former footballer Herschel Walker. With a third candidate in their contest winning 2% of the vote, neither Warnock nor Walker crossed the 50% threshold required to win the seat.

Nevada’s latest results on Friday night showed the race closing in on a close contest between Laxalt, a former state attorney general, and Cortez Masto.

Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Elections Department, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Ballots mailed in on Election Day can still be counted in Nevada if received by Saturday. Officials in that state have a deadline Thursday to complete the counting of all ballots.

Nevada and Arizona were struggling to count a high number of mail-in ballots, which takes longer to count because election officials have to match signatures on mail-in ballots to registration lists voters.

Arizona election workers are also still counting ballots to determine the outcome of the gubernatorial race as well as three competitive House seats.

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for state governor, has accused election officials in Arizona’s most populous Maricopa County of deliberately delaying the vote count to make it look like Democrats are doing better. than they really are.

Republican Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors Bill Gates denied the charge, saying staff were working 14 to 18 hour days and would continue through the weekend.

That’s how things work in Arizona and have done so for decades, he said, adding: We do what we can and always maintain accuracy.

In the race for control of the House of Representatives, Republicans have moved closer to control but have yet to achieve a majority of seats.

On Friday, Republicans appeared to have won 211 House contests in their quest to achieve a 218-vote majority in the 435-member chamber. Democrats won 200 seats, leaving 24 races undecided, according to the Associated Press, as the vote count continues.

In California, results in more than a dozen competitive House districts have yet to be announced.

Republicans say they are confident they will win a majority in the House even as they express dismay that the size of their political advantage over Democrats is likely to be much lower than pre-election forecasts which predict a red wave of winners Republicans filling the House chamber in January. , during the swearing in of the new Congress.

If Republicans took control of the House, it would give them veto power over President Joe Bidens’ agenda and the ability to launch investigations into his administration.

Biden on Wednesday called his Democratic party a better-than-expected party against Republicans and announced he would invite leaders of both parties to the White House after returning from G-20 meetings in Indonesia to discuss how to work together on economic and national security. priorities.

Regardless of the end result, Biden said the election, conducted with only minor disputes across the country, was a good day for America.

“Our democracy has been tested in recent years, but with their votes, the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are,” he said.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters.

