Black Swan Event on US Economy’s Medical Debt Cryptocurrency

In this episode of “Bitcoin Bottom Line,” hosts CJ Wilson and Josh Olszewicz are joined by special guest Mike Hobart. He is a Bitcoin Magazine author, a seed oil disrespecter, and a former member of the U.S. military. Wilson, Olszewicz and Hobart open the episode by talking about what’s happening in the investment space right now. Olszewicz says there is currently no good news and we are seeing rate hikes not working effectively.

Wilson observed that people are beginning to question inflation and interest rates while seeing that there is someone responsible for it. He thinks the solution is the Bitcoin mantra: rulers without rulers. Hobart points out that energy companies also have the potential to have a significant impact on bitcoin acceptance. “I think we’ll come a lot closer after energy companies like Exxon[Mobil], Chevron, and ConocoPhillips explain how they use bitcoin mining to help them with their production numbers and revenue. I noticed that everyone wants to treat bitcoin like a stock and equity or like a heavy stone like gold. It’s both things and neither at the same time. The more information there is about Bitcoin, the more people will understand, and the adoption rate will start to grow even more exponentially.

Hobart closes the episode by sharing the threat medical debt poses to our economy. “Along with the rest of the macroeconomic picture, the broader housing market is looking at 2008 due; oil, energy and gas because of Ukraine; as well as supply and shipping rates due to covid. I think the markets will see the black swan coming from the healthcare sector. When it comes to diabetes, 10% of the population has diabetes and 97 million people are prediabetic. About 40% of the population take or will take insulin. This does not take into account all the other metabolic diseases prevalent in society. There are trillions of dollars in medical debt in the United States, and no one is talking about how that debt is going to affect the economy.

