Britain and France will sign an agreement next week to prevent migrants from crossing the strait, British media reported.





Britain and France are on the verge of negotiating a deal to settle immigration issues through the English Channel, with an agreement expected as early as Monday, British newspapers reported Sunday.

According to the Telegraph, the agreement will significantly increase the number of French officers and volunteers working on the beaches of the strait, and France will aim to prevent a “much larger” percentage of migrants from leaving the coast.

London wants France to help stop migrants from crossing dangerous waterways. Critics say the UK should instead open more legal channels for people to come to the UK.

According to a BBC survey, by 2022, nearly 40,000 people have crossed the strait in small boats. In 2020, this number was 8,404. More than half of these are from Albania (18%), Afghanistan (18%) and Iran. (15%).

The Telegraph reported that France would agree to a joint control center where British immigration officials would be stationed.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna issued statements on Friday highlighting the “urgency of eradicating all forms of illegal immigration”.

British officials have previously said the deal was closed.

Officials from both countries declined to comment on Saturday’s report.

A record number of migrants seeking to enter the UK illegally have put pressure on the new British prime minister to find an effective solution.

In recent weeks, British officials have been accused of overcrowding and poor conditions at the asylum processing center, and a facility in Manston was bombed by extremists in late October.

The government is also grappling with a shortage of emergency accommodation, a clogged asylum system and skyrocketing costs for taxpayers.

Another British newspaper, Express, said a deal between Paris and London could be signed next week.

More British drones are likely to be involved to detect migrants hiding in the dunes, often attempting dangerous crossings with crude dinghys.

In November 2021, a balloon carrying migrants from France to the UK capsized in the strait, killing 27 of 30 people on board.

Relations between Britain and France have improved since Sunak took power last month.

Things got worse this year when Liz Truss questioned whether French President Emmanuel Macron was a friend or foe during his presidential campaign.

