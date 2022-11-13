Bessie Hendricks, the oldest person in the United States, is 115 years old





Take out the 115 candles from them.

Bessie Hendricks, the oldest person in the United States, celebrated another turn of the sun. The Iowa supercentennial turned 115 on Nov. 7, according to CNN affiliate KCCI.

Hendricks was born in 1907. Her life has seen 21 presidents, two world wars and the sinking of the Titanic.

In addition to being the oldest living person in the United States, she is also the fourth oldest living person in the world, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which registers and certifies supercentenarians (people who have lived more than 110 years ).

Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday alongside her three children at Shady Oaks Care Center, according to KCCI.

I don’t know how you put it into words, said his daughter, Joan Schaffer, according to KCCI. Schaffer turned 90 the day before his mother’s 115th birthday. It’s wonderful that we still have it.

Hendricks’ children described her as a hardworking and caring mother. Hendricks’ own mother died when she was just 13, according to KCCI.

Currently, the title of oldest living person belongs to Lucile Randon, a 118-year-old French nun, according to the Gerontology Research Group. The oldest person on record was another Frenchwoman, Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to be over 122, according to Guinness World Records. Calment died in 1997.

