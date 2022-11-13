Biden says US-ASEAN pact will address ‘biggest issues of our time’





First summit of 4 in Southeast Asia in next 7 daysBiden’s visit seen as post-Trump diplomatic re-engagementJapan, South Korea denounce North Korean missile testsKishida seeks ‘constructive and stable’ relations with China

PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) – Southeast Asian heads of government held talks on Saturday with visiting world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who welcomed the launch of a new U.S.- ASEAN as a crucial step towards solving the “biggest problems of our time”.

During his first visit to Southeast Asia as president, Biden said the region was central to his administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy and that Washington was committing resources, not just rhetoric, as part of of a new global strategic partnership.

“Together, we will tackle the biggest issues of our time, from climate to health security, to defend against the significant threat to the rules-based order,” he said, opening a meeting at the Cambodia with leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“We will build a free and open, stable and prosperous, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific,” he added.

ASEAN is engaging a host of leaders, including Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The event is the first in a series of summits in Southeast Asia over the next seven days that are expected to discuss sensitive global issues, the war in Ukraine, climate and regional tensions over the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and North Korea. missile launches.

Biden’s presence comes as the United States seeks to reassert itself after a period of regional uncertainty over its engagement under US predecessor Donald Trump, and rival China’s concerted efforts to bolster its influence and fill the void.

China and ASEAN last year announced an upgrade of their ties to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

SERIOUS THREAT

Earlier on Saturday, South Korean leader Yoon proposed a mechanism for dialogue with China and Japan to deal with future crises, including the impacts of war on areas such as food and energy security as well as climate change. .

[1/8]U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 2022 ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Japan’s Yoon and Kishida also criticized North Korea’s attempt to boost its nuclear and missile capabilities, calling it a serious and unacceptable threat.

In a separate exchange with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Kishida said Japan and China should strive to build a “constructive and stable” relationship.

ASEAN leaders on Friday issued a “warning” to Myanmar’s military chiefs, who have been barred from the summit, to make measurable progress on a peace plan.

World leaders will take part in an East Asia summit in Phnom Penh on Sunday, ahead of a business meeting and a G20 leaders’ summit in Bali next week, before heading to Bangkok for the cooperation forum Asia-Pacific Economy (APEC).

At the rallies, Biden will focus on the Indo-Pacific region and speak about America’s commitment to a rules-based order in the South China Sea, a senior administration official said earlier this week.

Some analysts played down expectations of any dramatic developments in Biden’s presence, but noted that it demonstrated the United States was returning to “normal diplomacy,” including upgrading strategic ties with ASEAN.

“It doesn’t mean anything concrete, but symbolically it puts the United States on par with China,” said Greg Poling, Southeast Asia program manager at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Biden said Saturday the meetings would discuss Russia’s “brutal” war on Ukraine and US efforts to deal with the global impact of the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is attending the events on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, while the Indonesian hosts confirmed on Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the G20 meeting virtually.

Ukraine is seeking to strengthen its engagement with ASEAN and its foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is asking its leaders to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, warning that remaining neutral is not in their interests.

He also urged them to prevent Russia from blocking the movement of Ukrainian agricultural products under a Black Sea grain deal, which could expire on November 19, and “to prevent Russia from playing hunger games with the world”.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul, Jiraporn Kuhakan and Nandita Bose in Phnom Penh and David Brunnstrom in Washington and Bernadette Christina and Ananda Teresia in Jakarta; Written by Ed Davies and Martin Petty; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Christina Fincher

