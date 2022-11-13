Why is November warm in the UK?





Sign up for the Independent Climate email to receive the latest advice on saving the planet. Get Free Climate Emails

The UK has been affected by exceptionally mild weather this month.

Friday’s temperature reached nearly 20 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the ceasefire ever recorded. This is almost two degrees Celsius higher than the previous record.

Warm weather will continue through the weekend.

Saturday will again be off-season mild, and Remembrance Sunday will be very mild, with a record high of 20 degrees Celsius across the UK, according to the Weather Service.

Were you influenced by this story? Contact [email protected]

Temperatures are expected to approach normal at the beginning of next week and return to normal at the end of next week.

The order of exceptionally mild conditions was driven by warm air blowing from the southwest and reaching England.

Weather Service’s Alex Deakin said in Wednesday’s forecast that the rest of the week will be very mild both day and night.

The weather in November experienced exceptionally mild spells

(AFP via Getty Images)

Very warm air is coming from Iberia and beyond, the forecaster added.

Deakin said the UK is sandwiched between high and low pressure, creating windy conditions.

November will become even more unsettling with strong winds and rain from next week, with snow likely in northern England and Scotland.

The British experienced mild temperatures as they entered mid-November.

(AFP via Getty Images)

This comes after October is coming to an end with warmer than normal temperatures, followed earlier this month by storm Claudio with winds of 70 mph and heavy rain.

In addition to raising global temperatures, the climate crisis is making extreme weather events more frequent and intense, scientists say.

The UK had the hottest period on record between January and October this year, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster said he will continue to monitor November and December to see how 2022 will fare as a whole.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/weather-november-warm-met-office-b2223670.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos