US intelligence document outlines UAE efforts to influence report on US policy | american foreign policy





A classified US intelligence report details efforts by the United Arab Emirates to influence US policy, offering a close look at a close US ally, according to The Washington Post.

Written by the National Intelligence Council, the report says the UAE has for years, through several presidential administrations, attempted illegally and legally to shape American policy. The Post cited three unnamed sources who read the report, which the council has shown to policymakers in recent weeks.

People familiar with the report said it included known influence moves by national security officials, but also operations that more closely resemble espionage, the Post said. According to the report, the UAE has spent more than $154 million on lobbyists since 2016 and millions more on donations to American universities.

The National Intelligence Council, an analytical arm of the US intelligence community, has not publicly responded to the report. UAE Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba said he was proud of the UAE’s influence and good reputation in the United States.

It was hard earned and well deserved. It is the product of decades of close cooperation between the UAE and the United States and effective diplomacy, he said in a statement to the Post. It reflects common interests and shared values.

Experts who spoke to the Post were surprised that the US government was critically scrutinizing the activity of a close ally.

The U.S. intelligence community generally stays away from anything that could be construed as a study of U.S. domestic politics, Bruce Riedel, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank who served on National Intelligence, told the newspaper. Council in the 1990s.

He added: Doing something like this on a friendly power is also unique. It’s a sign that the US intelligence community is ready for new challenges.

