Britain, France See Amazing Immigrant Deals, Mediterranean Countries Pursue New Rules





LONDON, November 12 (Reuters) – Britain and France will agree to step up their joint efforts to prevent illegal migrants from crossing the dangerous English Channel as early as Monday, British newspaper reported on Saturday.

The deal will significantly increase the 200 French officers and volunteers working on Channel Beach, and France will target a “much higher” percentage of migrants preventing them from leaving, the Telegraph newspaper said.

France said it would agree to a joint control center where British immigration officials would be deployed.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna issued statements on Friday highlighting the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration”. British officials said a deal was imminent.

British and French government officials declined to comment on Saturday’s report.

The Express newspaper said a deal could be signed next week and would include more British drones to detect migrants hiding in the sand dunes before they attempt dangerous crossings aboard often crude little boats.

So far this year, around 40,000 people have crossed the strait in small boats, up from 28,526 last year, putting pressure on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to find a way to slow the flow.

Separately, four countries in southern Europe complained that they had to be hit by migrants crossing the Mediterranean on Saturday and called for a change in European Union policy.

Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta said in a joint statement that it is unfair to shelter those rescued by charities trying to cross from Africa and that responsibility should be shared more broadly across the bloc.

Private charities often ignore agreed international norms, said the country’s Interior Ministry and Immigration Minister.

The statement comes after a heated debate between the Italian and French governments that culminated on Friday when a charity vessel carrying some 230 migrants docked in the port of Toulon in southern France after being rejected by Italy.

The four countries said that the country hoisted by the rescue vessel should assume full legal responsibility for the vessel.

Reports by William Schomberg in London and Gavin Jones in Rome, additional reports by John Irish in Paris, edited by Ros Russell

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

