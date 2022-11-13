Biden promises US will work with Southeast Asian countries





PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) President Joe Biden pledged on Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of Southeast Asian nations, telling leaders who will build the brighter future we all want to see in the region where US rival China is also working to expand its influence.

Citing the three Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits he attended as president, Biden said the 10-nation bloc is central to my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy and has pledged to work together to build a free and open, stable and prosperous region. , resilient and secure.

I look forward to continuing our work with ASEAN and with all of you to deepen peace and prosperity across the region to solve the South China Sea challenges in Myanmar and find innovative solutions to the challenges. commons, Biden said, citing climate and health. security between areas of collaboration.

Bidens’ efforts at this year’s ASEAN summit are aimed at laying the groundwork for his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first face-to-face meeting of Bidens’ presidency with a leader whose nation the United States now considers its most powerful economic and military rival.

Biden and Xi will meet on Monday at the Group of 20 summit that brings together leaders of the world’s largest economies, being held this year in Indonesia on the island of Bali.

Traveling to Phnom Penh earlier on Saturday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden would raise issues such as freedom of navigation and China’s illegal and unregulated fishing with ASEAN leaders. aimed at demonstrating US assertiveness against Beijing.

Freedom of Navigation refers to a dispute involving the South China Sea, where the United States says it can sail and fly anywhere international law permits and China believes such missions are destabilizing. Sullivan said the United States has a key role to play as a stabilizing force in the region and to prevent any nation from engaging in sustained intimidation and coercion that would be fundamentally unfavorable to ASEAN nations and other countries. ‘other countries.

There’s a real demand signal for that, Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One Saturday. Referring to the People’s Republic of China, Sullivan continued: I think the PRC may not like that fact, but they certainly recognize and understand it.

A new initiative related to those efforts that Biden will discuss on Saturday focuses on maritime outreach, specifically using radio frequencies from commercial satellites to better track black shipping and illegal fishing, Sullivan said.

Bidens’ visit to Cambodia, the second ever by a US president, continues his administration’s efforts to demonstrate its investments in the South Pacific, which was underscored earlier this year when the White House hosted a summit of the ‘ASEAN in Washington, the first of its kind. He also called on one of his top aides, Yohannes Abraham, as an official envoy to ASEAN, another way for the White House to underline this commitment.

This year, ASEAN is elevating the United States to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership status, a largely symbolic upgrade to their relationship, but one that puts Washington on par with China, which earned the accolade last year.

Biden opened on Saturday in Phnom Penh by meeting Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, host of the regional summit. He also took part in the traditional family photo with Southeast Asian leaders, which needed an overhaul as the gregarious Biden was too busy shaking hands with other heads of state and later will attend at a gala dinner organized by a parallel summit in Cambodia focusing on East Asia.

Another topic Biden has focused on is Myanmar, where the military junta overthrew the ruling government in February 2021 and arrested its democratically elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. During his meeting with Hun Sen, Biden stressed that the United States was committed to the return of democracy to Myanmar, which had gradually moved towards a form of democratic governance before the coup.

Biden also raised human rights concerns in Cambodia. In a statement after the meeting with Hun Sen, the White House said Biden had urged the prime minister, an authoritarian leader in a nominally democratic nation, to reopen civic and political space ahead of his 2023 election.

Biden, according to the White House, also pushed Hun Sen to release activists, including Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer who was convicted of treason as the prime minister’s longtime regime sought to suppress his opposition. The White House said Biden also raised concerns about the activities of the Ream naval base, the expansion of which Cambodian officials have described as a collaborative effort between it and China.

At the US-ASEAN summit, there was an empty chair where a Myanmar representative would have sat if its leaders had not been barred from participating in official ASEAN meetings.

In his brief remarks on Saturday, Biden mistakenly identified host country Cambodia as Colombia, a mistake he also made on Thursday evening as he left the United States.

Biden will take part in East Asia summit sessions on Sunday, including a three-way meeting with the leaders of South Korea and Japan, before departing for the G-20 summit in Bali.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/biden-asia-indonesia-united-states-china-a9fa80404afe5d16fa9cce953780ab6e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos