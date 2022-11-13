Democrats seal control of US Senate with victory in Nevada





PHOENIX, Nov 12 (Reuters) – Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate following the re-election of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, Edison Research said on Saturday, handing President Joe Biden a major victory.

Still, Republicans remained on course to take control of the US House of Representatives as officials continued to count the ballots in Tuesday’s US midterm elections.

Cortez Masto narrowly defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

With Masto’s victory on the heels of Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s re-election in Arizona on Friday night, Democrats will control at least 50 Senate seats, with Vice President Kamala Harris potentially severing ties in the 100-member chamber.

“America has shown that we believe in our democracy, that the roots of democracy are deep and strong,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said at a press conference.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. The newly elected Senate will be sworn in on January 3.

Continued Senate scrutiny means Democrats will still be able to endorse Biden nominees such as federal judges. If a vacancy opened up in the next two years, that would mean anyone appointed to the Supreme Court.

If Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock wins the Dec. 6 runoff election in Georgia against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, that would bring the Democrats’ majority to 51-49. It would give Democrats an added advantage by passing the few bills able to move forward with a simple majority of votes, instead of the 60 needed for most laws.

It would also dilute the influence of Democratic Senators Joe Manchin in West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, “swivel” votes that have blocked or delayed some of Biden’s major initiatives, including the expansion of some social programs.

WASHINGTON STATE DISTURBED

It could take several days or more before the outcome of enough House races is known to determine which party will hold a majority in the 435-seat chamber. Republicans continued to hold an advantage, but returns were still pouring in for several races, including many in liberal-leaning California.

Biden, speaking in Cambodia, said his party would focus on winning the Georgia Senate race, but on the prospect of keeping control of the House, he said: “It’s overkill.”

House Republicans, if they win, have pledged to try to roll back Biden’s climate change victories and want to make permanent a set of expiring 2017 tax cuts. They also planned investigations into the activities of the Biden administration and investigations into the president’s son, who had business dealings with Ukraine and China.

Democrats scored a significant upset on Saturday with a projected victory in Washington’s 3rd congressional district, where Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeated Trump-endorsed Joe Kent.

In Nevada, Democrat Cisco Aguilar has won the race to become the state’s next secretary of state, the top election official. He beat Jim Marchant, a Republican who backed Trump’s false claim that he lost the 2020 election to Biden because of voter fraud.

Democrats also beat Republican candidates from Michigan and Arizona who had backed Trump’s bogus claim and sought to be their state’s top election officials.

Democrats received a major boost Friday night when Kelly, the Democratic senator from Arizona, was expected to retain his seat, beating Republican Blake Masters, who, like Laxalt, was endorsed by Trump. Masters did not concede the run.

“We have seen the consequences that arise when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on the conspiracies of the past than on solving the challenges we face today,” said Kelly, a former combat pilot and Navy astronaut, in a short victory speech. to his supporters in Phoenix on Saturday.

No winner was yet projected in the Arizona gubernatorial race, where Democrat Katie Hobbs held a narrow lead over Republican Kari Lake, another pro-Trump denier.

(Live election results from across the country are here)

JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS IN PLAY

A Democratic-controlled Senate will provide Biden with assurances that his nominees to serve on dozens of federal judgeships will be confirmed. That would be especially crucial for Democrats if a Supreme Court seat, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority, were to open up in the final two years of Biden’s term.

When the outgoing Senate returns Monday for a post-election work session that could end in late December, Schumer aims to immediately confirm two more federal judges awaiting final votes.

Trump has been hovering over the 2022 midterm elections all year, which has used his continued popularity among far-right conservatives to sway the candidates the Republican Party has nominated for the congressional races, running for office. of governor and local.

With Republicans performing poorly on Tuesday — even as they secure narrow majority control of the House — Trump was blamed for nurturing candidates who couldn’t appeal to a large enough electorate.

A Republican defeat in Georgia could further hurt Trump’s popularity as advisers say he plans to announce a third run for president in 2024 this week.

Reporting by Tim Reid in Phoenix and Richard, Cowan, Jason Lange and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Ross Colvin and William Mallard

