How is Reform Britain targeting disgruntled Conservatives for their vote?





He says: “We have a commonsense policy. So people are joining us. People are leaving other parties in groups.” The policy platform of reform is a work in progress. The website offers policies in three main areas: the economy, the public sector and institutions.

In the interview, Tice has a few other ideas. When it comes to taxes, he will raise the income limit at which people pay 20% of their income tax from 12,500 to 20,000 so that 6 million people will not pay taxes.

Another of his new ideas is to raise the corporate tax limit to 100,000 so that 1 million small businesses will not pay corporate tax.

The $50 billion will be paid in a “very simple” way to cut wasteful government spending.

Tice will order “every council, every quan go, every government department” to save 5/100 of spending.

“Otherwise you get fired. That’s what we do in business. And guess what? It works. You save five hundredths for the government. [and it is] 50 billion.”

When I ask for examples of wasted spending on cuts, Tice is less clear. “I found out yesterday that a department spent $250,000 on a wellness app. Wait a minute.” You may have to downsize your app a lot to reach 50 billion.

Elsewhere, Tice wants the Ministry of Home Affairs to make a more aggressive effort to address the small boat crisis off England’s south coast and return some of the 5.3 million unemployment benefits to work.

‘Veterans must lead as cops’

He also wants a separate Veterans Affairs Office to allow former military personnel to return to their leadership positions.

“Veterans should lead as our police chiefs, as they did 40 or 50 years ago,” he says.

“Then all of a sudden the police will do the right thing to enforce real law and order. They will not tolerate these stupid idiots blocking roads and intersections and taking over gantry.”

On the energy crisis, the reformed British leader wants to do much more to develop “the huge energy treasures under our feet”, including the North Sea’s oil and gas and the UK’s uncrushed shale gas reserves.

One surprising idea is to dig coal in a new open pit mine in the north of England. “People understand that technology has advanced. Opencast Coal Mine – There’s something being talked about in Durham.

“Speaking to people, they want to re-open their coal mines wisely using the latest technology to keep them clean.

“It doesn’t make any sense to import coal from Australia. It’s in Cumbria, it’s in Durham. You can cut emissions. You can create jobs in the UK, keep welfare, create wealth and make manufacturing. Or the competitiveness of the steel business. “

Tice’s party is run by a private company, Reform UK Limited. According to the most recent annual accounts, Tice is listed on the Board of Directors alongside two veterans of the British Independence Party, former Ukip President Paul Oakden and UKip’s on and off leader Nigel Farage for nearly two decades.

My relationship with Farage, who is now Reform UK’s tenure president, is good. This pair says “very often.”

Tice says: “He has a very important media career at GB News. He is passionate about properly managing and running this great country properly. We all do our best in different ways.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/11/11/how-reform-uk-targeting-disaffected-conservatives-votes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

