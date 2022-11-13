Some British farmers say they are ‘struggling to respond’ after Brexit.





Food production in the UK is declining and some farms are shrinking. Many farmers say they are struggling.

Liz Webster, chairman of Save British Food, said of the catastrophic situation, “There is a whirlpool of out-of-control soaring.

She now represents a growing number of British farmers who are calling for Britain to re-enter the single market.

Trade is tied to too much bureaucracy. It couldn’t be worse for us. There are two. Yes, you are selfish and business. But I also tend to look across the country and am really concerned about food security, food stockpiling and food supply.”

Webster goes on to say that a quick solution is “to free trade by returning to a single market as quickly as possible.

And it’s not just those involved in agriculture that are changing their minds.

According to the British Polling Council, there has been a clear shift since the 2016 referendum and has accelerated over the past year. Currently 57% of Britons believe Brexit was a mistake.

The wine industry is another industry that has been heavily influenced. Many companies struggle to get their wines through their channels.

It used to take days to ship, but now it can take months. Many front-line politicians in this sector seem reluctant to discuss the possibility of a re-entry into the single market.

Ben Wilcock of Lant Street Wine Company said, “Too many companies aren’t having this conversation right now and are really struggling. It annoys us every day. We need an honest conversation about the Customs Union and the Customs Union. A single market.

Although public opinion has changed, the negative impact of the UK leaving the EU continues to be felt in many sectors.

