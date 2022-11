Rishi Sunak is urged to act immediately to crack down on UK-based companies hiding profits in offshore tax havens.

The Sir Keir Starmers party wants the Prime Minister to implement a multinational VAT following the reforms agreed to at the G20 in 2021.

The plan requires UK-based large corporations to pay an effective tax rate of 15% on profits earned in other jurisdictions around the world.

If you don’t, the UK will be able to earn that income with some extra tax on your home and with some exceptions.

This only applies to companies with annual global sales of 750 million (655 million) or more.

The goal is to reduce the incentive for businesses to shift their profits to areas with low or no taxes, as businesses must fork a minimum tax rate regardless of where their money is stored.

Labor wants the government to show urgent leadership, including enforcing a levy.

A draft bill to make a difference was announced in July 2022, but the proposal has not yet been brought to Parliament.

Prime Minister Rachel Reeves has urged ministers to make more equitable choices about taxes and spending, and to come up with ways to grow the economy and improve living standards.

The UK has a lot of potential, but we are lagging behind on the world stage and mortgage, food and energy costs are all rising, she said.

The country is being held back by a Conservative government that has disrupted the economy, and workers are paying the price.

What the UK needs in next week’s fall statement is a fairer choice for workers and a decent growth plan.

With the talent and hard work of millions of workers and thousands of businesses, Labor has a plan to protect and re-grow our economy.

Working people need a fresh start with government.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance said: It was the Prime Minister during the G7 presidency of the United Kingdom who laid the groundwork for historic international tax reforms, which are now supported by more than 130 countries.

Since then, we have been at the forefront of global efforts to implement these reforms, including consulting on the implementation of the UK’s global minimum corporate tax regulations and announcing the draft legislation in the summer.

