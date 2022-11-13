2022 US Midterm Election Results: Live | 2022 US Midterm Elections





Update…

Latest results

Democrats win California 26th

Democrats win 35th place from California

Democrats win Washington 3rd

Democrats win California 15th

Democrats win Arizona 4th

Democrats win California 38th

Democrats win Maryland 6th

Democrats win New York 18th

Republicans win Arizona 2nd

Republicans win 40th place from California

Democrats win California 46th

Democrats win Washington 8th

Democrats win California 37th

Democrats win California 29th

Democrats win California 16th

Democrats win Illinois 17th

Republicans win California 23rd

Democrats win New Mexico 2nd

Republicans win Montana 1st

Democrats win Connecticut 5th

Republicans win New Jersey 7th

Democrats win Washington 10th

Senate

51 to be won *** includes independents ** Vice President (Dem) has casting vote *** Alaska not called but winner will be Republican no election no election 34 of 35 races called ***

Accommodation

218 to be won414 of 435 races called

Many seats in US elections always go to the same party. Thus, control of the Senate and House of Representatives depends on a relatively small number of competitive seats, or “battlegrounds.” Election experts rank competitive seats as more or less likely to return a Republican or Democrat. This gives a clue as to how the election is going overall; if Democrats win seats that were thought likely to turn Republican, it may indicate that they will do well overall. Simplistically, the blue shapes on the right of the following charts signal a good night for Biden and the Democrats, and the red shapes on the left signal the opposite.

Senate

After overturning a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, Democrats hampered Republican hopes of controlling the upper house. That could depend on Georgia’s December election after the Senate race there advanced to the second round.

no result

Accommodation

The House appears poised to turn to Republicans, but a “red wave” has not materialized. Key seats include Iowa’s 3rd district and Colorado’s 8th district.

no result

Democracy is under threat. Support independent journalism.

From voting rights to climate breakdown to reproductive freedom, the stakes couldn’t be higher in these midterm elections. Help us shine a light on the most pressing issues facing America.

Show your supportHow do elections work?

The 435 seats in the lower house of federal congress, the House of Representatives, are re-elected every two years. (There is no term limit and incumbents are often re-elected, so there is substantial continuity among members). Seats in the House are largely proportional to population, so California has a lot of seats but Montana only a few.

The upper house, the Senate, has 100 seats; two for each state, no matter how populous. Every even-numbered year, about one-third of senators are elected for a six-year term. Legislation must pass through both chambers to become law. Senators have additional responsibilities compared to their colleagues in the Chamber; it is mainly about confirming (or not) the presidential nominations.

Governors are not part of Congress. Their impact is primarily local within their own state, but because they may affect election law or practice, they may affect future federal elections.

Prior to the election, President Joe Biden’s Democratic party controlled both houses of Congress, but with very narrow margins. In the Senate, a 50-50 split would mean a casting vote would go to Vice President Kamala Harris. (In practice, the casting vote went more often to Joe Manchin, a Democratic senator representing a largely Republican state).

These elections are called midterms because they take place in the middle of a four-year presidential term. They are difficult for sitting presidents because the presidential party often does poorly in them and because losing control of Congress makes it harder for the president to pursue his agenda.

About these results

The results are provided by the Associated Press, or AP, which has stringent criteria for calling electoral races; that is, to signal a winner. The reshuffling of House districts this year following the 2020 census means the AP does not report turnarounds or seats where the sitting party changes. Redistricting means that in a few seats there are two incumbents competing for a new district. This can also impact the change numbers displayed in the house results summary bar. It is possible for some seats to have 100% of the votes without a winner emerging due to laws that trigger an automatic recount in very close races.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-interactive/2022/nov/12/midterm-election-results-live-2022-map-us-midterms-latest-winners-seats-congress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos