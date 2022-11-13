Democrats retain control of Senate after crucial victory in Nevada | 2022 US Midterm Elections





Democrats kept control of the Senate after the crucial Nevada race was announced in their favor, cementing a midterm election performance for the party that far exceeded expectations.

Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has now beaten her Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press.

With Mastos’ victory on the heels of Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s re-election in Arizona late Friday, the victory takes Democrats to the crucial 50 Senate seats, with Republicans to 49. The race in Georgia is set to go to a runoff in December, but even if Republicans win there, a 50-50 split means the Senate would effectively be controlled by Democrats because the tied vote goes to Vice President Kamala Harris.

For the Republicans, it was another blow after severely underperforming in many races. The party had touted hopes of a red wave that could sweep across the United States and deliver the upper house of Congress into their hands. Instead, with a few exceptions like Florida, the wave was more of a trickle.

The Democrats’ victory in the Senate is likely to spark further recriminations in Republican circles over who is to blame for the poor performance. Much attention has so far focused on Trump after he backed right-wing or famous candidates in several key races who lost, such as Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

The victory is also another boost for President Joe Biden after his party defied immediate fears that its low approval ratings and an electorate battered by high inflation would mean punishment at the polls. Democrats have also defied historical precedent, as the party holding the White House often loses heavily in midterm elections.

The election performance is likely to calm speculation that Biden could pull out of the 2024 presidential race and leave office after just one term. He can now look to strong pieces of national legislation in his first years as president, as well as strong mid-term performance, to build his party’s internal support.

Biden said he was incredibly happy with turnout in the US election and the Republican Party should now decide who they are. Speaking to reporters in Cambodia ahead of an East Asia summit, Biden said his attention was on the Georgia Senate race.

We were now focusing on Georgia. We feel good where we are, Biden said. And I know I’m an arrogant optimist. I understand that.

I’m not surprised at the turnout. I am incredibly happy. And I think that reflects the quality of our candidates.

The control of the House of Representatives is still not decided. Biden acknowledged that such a victory would be overkill for Democrats, but Republicans are falling well short of expectations that they would take power in Washington.

Meanwhile, the loss of the Senate will sharply focus minds on Trump’s current dominance over the Republican Party. Cracks have opened, with some high-profile Republican figures openly calling on Trump not to announce a race in 2024, as he is expected to do next week.

Trump himself has lashed out at popular Republican figures who could rival him, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was a rare Republican midterm success as he easily won re-election and flipped multiple districts. once-strong Democrats, especially in Miami. .

