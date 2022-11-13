Britain’s Hunt says taxes need to be raised to fix the economy.





UK Treasury Secretary Says Tax Increases Coming ‘You Must Do What’s Right For Your Country’ – HuntNew Prediction Will Show Recession Is Coming Priority to Lower Inflation – Hunt

LONDON, November 12 (Reuters) – British Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he had to raise taxes in next week’s budget to bolster public finances and ease the long-term recession, a newspaper reported on Saturday, citing him.

Rishi Sunak is working to restore Britain’s confidence among investors in his first budget plan since he replaced Leeds Truss as prime minister last month.

Truss’s September “mini-budget” sparked a bond market downturn, causing her borrowing costs to soar and ultimately her resignation.

“This will be a moment of great choice for our country, and we will put people ahead of ideology,” Hunt told The Sunday Times.

“You’re going to have a Conservative prime minister who charges taxes against the very reason he got into politics,” he added. Unfortunately, that means higher taxes.”

Along with further spending cuts, Hunt and Sunak are trying to prepare the Conservatives for a tax hike that could spur tensions in the party that overthrew the Truss and allowed Sunak to become Britain’s fourth Conservative Prime Minister since 2016.

The newspaper reported that Hunt plans to close a £55 billion ($65.1 billion) hole in the UK budget by freezing limits and allowances on income tax, national insurance, inheritance tax and pensions for an additional two years.

‘I will be honest’

He also plans to halve the non-taxable limit on capital gains tax and lower the additional income tax rate from £150,000 per year to £125,000 per year, The Sunday Times said.

What I can promise people is that they are honest about the scale of the problem and fair in the way they handle them. That’s right. That means those with the broadest shoulders will carry the heaviest loads,” he said.

Thursday’s budget plan will include a forecast similar to that of the Bank of England (BoE), which warned of a long recession earlier this month.

“I think that’s very likely,” Hunt said in an interview. “The question is not whether we are in a recession, but what we can do to make it shorter and shallower.”

Hunt said he would work with the BoE to control inflation and global rate hikes that are weighing on the UK economy.

“The most important thing I can do is help the Bank of England lower inflation,” he said.

“If we can convince them that we have plans to tackle inflation and stabilize the economy… As far as Thursday is concerned, that’s the job.”

The Times says Hunt is likely to spend just £20 billion to extend the government’s energy bill cap over the next six months.

But Hunt is also considering a multi-billion-pound aid package to protect pensioners and pay claimants higher electricity bills, the newspaper reported.

($1 = 0.8450 pounds)

by William Schomberg; Edited by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uks-hunt-says-budget-plan-likely-show-recession-ahead-2022-11-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos