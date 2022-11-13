US stocks could rally another 25% now that the Fed is no longer ‘back to the wall’ in the fight against inflation





One of Wall Street’s most relentless bulls has explained why he thinks US stocks can continue to rally through the end of the year after October’s game-changing inflation data on Thursday.

Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, said in a note to clients dated Friday that while inflationists doubt October’s weaker-than-expected inflation reading could repeat itself, Fundstrat sees three reasons why the latest inflation report could represent a turning point in the Federal Reserve’s battle to remove price pressures.

These reasons included a significant slowdown in the consumer price index month-over-month, a sharp return in durable goods inflation and the contraction in the cost of health insurance.

Lee explained his reasoning:

Housing finally showed a significant slowdown in MoM CPI, while OER (Owners Equivalent Rent, >23% of CPI basket) slowed to +0.6% (+0.7% / +0.8 % Aug/Sept) and tends toward the reality of the housing deflation market. Durables are finally showing a boost as the CPI for durable goods fell to -0.7% m/m (-8.4% annualized) and even used cars finally showed a boost. some weakness down -2.4% for the month (but still 15% down). Medical Health Insurance has massively swung to -4% MoM 12 consecutive months from +2.4% (since Oct 2021) and given that the annual adjustment is expected to drop 40% over the next 12 months.

These are signs that inflation should slow significantly over the next few months, Lee said, adding that if all goes well, the US economy could see three to four months of core CPI rise to a rate of 0. .3% month-over-month.

The pace of the so-called core inflation rate, which omits food and energy costs, slowed to 0.3% in October, below Wall Street expectations of a 0.5% increase.

The most important takeaway from October’s inflation data is that the Fed is no longer against the wall, which could allow for a more substantial slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes, Lee said. Ultimately, he noted, the case for a break after December is stronger.

Market analysts have been on the lookout for signs that the Fed could either pause its aggressive interest rate hikes or perhaps even move towards an interest rate cut, as it is widely believed on Wall Street that it would help end bear markets in stocks and bonds. This year.

The Fed has raised the fed funds rate, a key Wall Street benchmark rate, by 3.75 percentage points since the start of the year, including four consecutive 75 basis point hikes, including one earlier this month -this.

Even if the Fed keeps the rate above 5% for now, a move from a quick rise to a predictable but possibly longer one would be more supportive for stock valuations, Lee said.

Fed funds rate traders expect the rate to peak at 5% in March and stay there until at least the fourth quarter of 2023, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Slowing inflation could also help equities by avoiding a deep recession and increasing the odds that the Fed can guide the U.S. economy to a soft landing, Lee said.

Lee and his team said this latest rally could last up to 50 days and help the S&P 500 climb as much as 25% as investors come to terms with the idea that the worst of the Fed’s rate hikes is over and that the central bank will likely take a break. these hikes early next year.

Going forward, the S&P 500 should be able to break above its 200-day moving average of around 4,100. If investors receive another soft CPI report in December, the large-cap index could even hit the 4,400 range. at 4,500.

Sometimes described as a permabull, Lee maintained his bullish outlook for stocks for most of the first half of 2022, but admitted in March he had been overly optimistic as he continued to make his case as to why. equity valuations looked attractive.

US stock indices had their best session in more than two years on Thursday as the S&P 500 SPX, +0.92% rebounded more than 5.5%, the Nasdaq COMP, +44.03% climbed close of 7.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.10% advanced by more than 1,200 points. Shares are expected to open higher and add to those gains on Friday.

