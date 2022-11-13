US intelligence report shows UAE efforts to interfere in US political system: Washington Post





A classified US intelligence report says the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close US ally in the Middle East, has engaged in a massive effort to influence US policy decisions.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that the UAE’s efforts include both legal and illegal moves to try to influence the country’s foreign policy in ways that would benefit the UAE. The Post based its reporting on conversations with three people who read the report.

The report found that the UAE has worked across multiple administrations to take advantage of vulnerabilities in the US government, including its reliance on campaign contributions, its predisposition to corporate lobbying, and lax enforcement of disclosure laws designed to prevent foreign interference in American affairs.

The National Intelligence Council compiled the report and briefed key US lawmakers on it in recent weeks to help them make decisions about the country’s policy toward the UAE and the Middle East, according to The Post. .

US intelligence services have already uncovered interference in the country’s elections and political system from adversaries like Russia and China.

National security personnel are aware of some of the activities described in the report, but these operations may have been effective because the federal government failed to reform foreign influence laws or provide more resources to the Department of Justice, reported The Post.

The UAE has spent more than $150 million on lobbying since 2016 and hundreds of millions more in donations to American universities and think tanks, many of which create newspapers that support UAE interests.

A lawmaker the Post spoke to said the big spending shows how foreign money can influence American democracy.

Another example of the UAE’s influence campaign includes hiring three former US intelligence and military officials to help the UAE monitor dissidents, politicians, journalists and American businesses. The three officials admitted to providing sophisticated hacking technology to the UAE in court last year, The Post reported.

The United Arab Emirates is the third-largest buyer of US arms since 2012 and has fought alongside US forces in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, according to the Post.

The Hill contacted the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for comment.

The Post reported that Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States, expressed pride in the UAE’s position and influence in the United States. He said it was the product of close cooperation and effective diplomacy and reflected common interests and shared values.

