Boost for Biden as Democrats retain control of US Senate after key polls

President Joe Biden’s Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican victory over both houses of Congress.

Midterms traditionally deliver a rejection of the ruling party, and with inflation soaring and Biden’s popularity in the doldrums, Republicans expected to ride a mighty “red wave” and capture the Senate and representatives room.

But the surge never rose above a ripple and on Saturday US networks called the key Nevada Senate race for incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, giving the party the 50 seats it needs for an effective majority.

The win secures Democratic control in the Senate, as Vice President Kamala Harris can vote in a tie if the upper house is evenly split 50-50.

“I feel good and I’m looking forward to the next two years,” Biden said of the result, at a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

A Senate race remains up in the air — a runoff in Georgia scheduled for Dec. 6, in which Democrats could add to their majority.

The outcome in the House of Representatives still hangs in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisioned ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was quick to sound his party’s victory, tweeting that the result was a “vindication” for Democrats’ achievements.

Call to “come together”

Speaking minutes after the projections were announced, he said the result showed Americans “categorically reject the undemocratic, authoritarian, wicked and divisive direction that MAGA Republicans wanted to take for our country,” referring to ” Make America Great Again” by former President Donald Trump. movement.

Trump was ubiquitous on the campaign trail, putting his thumbs up in major Republican primaries and holding rallies across the country, at which he repeated his baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 race.

While more than 100 Republican candidates who contested the 2020 presidential election results won their races, according to US media projections, some of Trump’s hand-picked candidates underperformed and the overall poor performance of Republicans was a damaging political blow.

Trump is set to declare his candidacy for the White House in 2024 on Tuesday – an announcement he had planned as a triumphant follow-up to an expected landslide election victory for the party he still dominates.

Maintaining control of the Senate means Biden and the Democrats will retain key leverage in legislative debates, particularly in domestic and foreign spending policy.

Schumer stressed that the Democrats’ victory would provide a “firewall” against Republican attempts in Congress to further restrict abortion rights – a key midterm issue – but also called on members of both parties to “trying to get together”.

“We can disagree on so many issues, that’s fair, but let’s not have that kind of divisive negativity.”

The two parties were neck and neck with 49 seats each after Democrat Mark Kelly was expected to win a tight Senate race in Arizona on Friday night.

The former astronaut beat challenger Blake Masters, who has yet to concede defeat and was backed by Trump.

Trump’s response to the Arizona result was to double down on unfounded claims of ballot rigging, posting on his Truth Social platform that the Democrat’s victory was a “scam” and the result of “voter fraud”.

The disappointing result for Republicans prompted a flurry of internal whistleblowing, with targets including Trump, party leaders and campaign messaging.

US media quoted on Saturday a letter circulated by three Republican senators calling for the postponement of party leadership elections currently scheduled for the middle of next week.

“We are all disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, and there are several reasons why it did not happen,” the letter reads.

“We need to have serious discussions within our conference about why and what we can do to improve our chances in 2024,” he added.

After the Senate result was projected, Republican Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri called in a tweet for the party to “build something new.”

“The old party is dead. It’s time to bury him.

