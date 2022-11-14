Trump-inspired bids to resume elections in major US states fail





RENO, Nevada, Nov 13 (Reuters) – A slate of conspiracy theorists seeking to take over top U.S. election posts have lost races in battleground states, after months of warnings from election experts and Democrats that their rise could threaten American democracy itself.

The final nail in the coffin came Saturday in Nevada, where Republican Jim Marchant, who helped organize candidates under the “America First” banner, lost his bid to become the state’s top election official to the Democrat Cisco Aguilar, according to Edison Research.

Marching and like-minded candidates echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged and promised to overhaul the electoral apparatus in pivotal states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona in view of 2024, when Trump is expected to seek the White House yet again.

Their defeats were a sign that voters were rejecting anti-democratic tendencies in tight midterm elections. President Joe Biden’s Democrats have also held their majority in the Senate, Edison Research projected on Saturday, as officials continue to count ballots in 20 races that will determine control of the House of Representatives.

But the “red wave” that Republicans expected to give them large majorities in Congress and position them to influence the outcome of the 2024 White House race, has not materialized.

In an interview, Aguilar said his victory proved Americans are tired of election denial, two years after Trump’s defeat.

“I think it also showed that voters are tired of chaos, and chaos doesn’t work,” Aguilar said. Marchant did not respond to requests for comment.

In the swing states of Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, “America First” candidates have been nominated for secretary of state, the position that oversees elections. Their rise has drawn an unusual level of attention and spending on the races, which have always been political afterthoughts compared to pitched battles for Congress and governorships.

All of these candidates lost. None has publicly acknowledged defeat.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said his party won because voters were alarmed by the election denial and violent political rhetoric from some Republicans. “We were on the verge of autocracy and thank God the American people pushed us back,” Schumer said at a press conference on Sunday.

In Pennsylvania, where the governor appoints the secretary of state, the Republican gubernatorial candidate was Doug Mastriano, who aided bus supporters in Washington for the January 6, 2021 protests that turned into an attack on the Capitol. and said he would not have certified the 2020 results. He lost decisively to Josh Shapiro, the Democratic attorney general.

The only “American First” candidate to win a race for secretary of state on Tuesday was Diego Morales in staunchly Republican Indiana.

According to New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice, election deniers have consistently run behind other Republican candidates statewide.

“It tells me that Americans have understood the issues and are firmly on the side of free and fair elections,” said Lawrence Norden, Brennan’s senior director of elections and government program.

Fears of political violence fueled by an upsurge in threats against election workers and armed observers at the polls have also proven unfounded, at least so far.

Nonetheless, many Republican Holocaust deniers have won other races across the country.

Trump’s lies about the 2020 election have permeated the Republican base, prompting many candidates either to refuse to dismiss his claims or to embrace them outright. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed about two-thirds of Republican voters believe the election was stolen from Trump.

Ahead of the midterms, a Washington Post analysis found that more than half of Republican candidates for the House, Senate and key statewide offices had questioned the 2020 result.

Many of those candidates found success on Tuesday, especially in more solidly Republican areas. The Post had tracked more than 170 election deniers who won their races on Sunday morning, with all but half a dozen in contests that had not been deemed competitive before Election Day.

In Arizona, Republican Kari Lake, who has previously suggested without evidence that the slow vote count there is due to malfeasance, is locked in an as-yet-unscheduled race for governor with Katie Hobbs, the Secretary of State. democratic state.

During his campaign appearances this fall, Biden repeatedly warned voters that “democracy is on the ballot.”

During a trip to Cambodia, he told reporters that the opposition party had reached an inflection point: “I think the Republican Party is going to have to do, like our parties have done in the past, it going to have to decide who they are. .”

Reporting by Ned Parker in Las Vegas and Joseph Ax in New York; Additional reporting by Nandita Bose in Phnom Penh; Editing by Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis

