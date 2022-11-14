As abortion rights shrink in the United States, this small country has expanded access





COTONOU, Benin When lawmakers in the West African country of Benin met last year to consider legalizing abortion, they heard shocking testimony from Dr Vronique Tognifode, the country’s Minister of Social Affairs , about what she had seen during her years of work as a gynecologist.

She told how she and her peers had fought to save women who had tried to end their pregnancies by ingesting questionable pills or bleach, inserting sharp objects into their bodies or obtaining illegal abortions. thanks to dangerous hacks known locally as mechanics.

The death toll was unacceptable, she told them: One in five maternal deaths in Benin results from unsafe abortions, according to the government, more than double the average on the African continent, which is the most dangerous in the world to terminate a pregnancy. .

Young women and girls get abortions one way or another, and those ways are unthinkable, said Dr. Tognifode, who is one of three gynecologists in senior government positions in Benin. . We cannot live with what we see in hospitals.

A year after this testimony, Benin, with a population of 12 million, mostly Christians and Muslims, has become one of the few countries in Africa where abortion is widely available.

Dr. Vronique Tognifode, Benin’s Minister of Social Affairs, shared with lawmakers his experience as a gynecologist trying to save women who die from illegal and botched abortions. Credit…Carmen Abd Ali for The New York Times

Lawmakers voted in October 2021 to decriminalize abortion in most circumstances, allowing it when a pregnancy is likely to cause a woman material, educational, occupational, or moral distress. Previously, abortion was only allowed in cases of rape, incest or fetal abnormalities, or if the mother’s life was in danger.

Unlike several Latin American countries, where abortion was recently legalized in response to grassroots feminist movements, in Benin the law was changed after years of quiet lobbying by lawyers and doctors. They also received support from the country’s president, politicians said.

A year after the law was passed, some clinics saw more women seeking abortions, but fewer women requiring treatment for botched abortions.

Benin’s move to expand abortion rights ran counter to the direction taken in the United States, where states are tightening restrictions and the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

This also goes against most of Africa. About nine out of 10 women in sub-Saharan Africa still live in countries with restrictive abortion laws, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit organization specializing in reproductive health.

Benin is one of the few countries on the continent, including Cape Verde, Mozambique, South Africa and Tunisia, where abortions are widely permitted.

The matter is discussed elsewhere. Liberian lawmakers debated a bill in June that would legalize abortion in most cases, but the outcome is unclear. The government of Sierra Leone, which has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, has pledged to decriminalize abortions.

Abortion rights advocates in Africa fear that the overturning of Roe v. Wade does not hinder liberalization in Africa.

Benin now acknowledges what the United States denies, but the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade on Africa cannot be overlooked, said Bilguissou Bald, director for Francophone Africa at Ipas, a nonprofit that promotes abortion rights.

Yet in Benin, many women now feel freer to learn about the procedure, health workers said, though authorities have yet to provide official statistics on abortion rates.

Women tell us bluntly, I want an abortion, said Serge Kitihoun, director of medical services for the Benin branch of the International Planned Parenthood Federation. This would have been unthinkable years ago.

One morning last summer, a 21-year-old student arrived at a clinic in Cotonou, Benin’s largest city, for her second appointment in a week and told a counselor she was four months pregnant. weeks. The student, Chantal, who asked to be identified only by her first name for fear of being stigmatized, said neither she nor her boyfriend were ready to be parents. She wanted to finish her studies first and start working.

Without the pressure of my studies and my parents who want me to focus on them, she says, she and her boyfriend would be ready to have the baby. But I can’t now.

Chantal’s abortion was legal under the new law because the pregnancy could cause her academic and economic hardship, counselor Clementine Degnagni said. Since the adoption of the law, his clinic, the Beninese Association for the Promotion of the Family, has gone from thirty abortions per month to fifty.

The parliamentary vote on the bill in Benin capped years of behind-the-scenes lobbying by abortion rights advocates. Health Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin, who is also an obstetrician-gynecologist, told advocates in 2018 that he was interested in improving access to abortion, according to Dr Bald of Ipas.

Twice last year lawmakers gathered at a hotel outside Cotonou and heard presentations on the results of unsafe abortions from Dr Tognifode, minister of social affairs, and other gynecologists and nurses.

Failed abortions leave hundreds of women infertile and kill at least 200 women a year in Benin and that figure could be two or three times higher, Dr Tognifode said. Studies have shown that restricting access to abortion has little effect on the number of women seeking abortion, and instead puts women’s lives at risk.

Dr Tognifode said: “How much more intestines coming out of wombs do we need?”

One lawmaker, Orden Alladatin, said in an interview that lawmakers had seen such horrific footage that he was persuaded to support the bill.

Bishops of the Roman Catholic Church, which makes up about a quarter of the population, sought to lobby against the bill but were not told about it until the day before the vote, said Reverend Eric Okpeitcha, general secretary of the country’s bishops’ conference. We tried to call on lawmakers to vote against it, but it was too late.

It’s just not in our culture, Father Okpeitcha said of abortion. He argued that the new law’s criteria were too permissive and vague: Material distress who can define that?

No referendum or poll was conducted to gauge public opinion. Some lawmakers, including the speaker of the lower branch of Benin’s parliament, have strongly opposed the bill.

Dr Kitihoun, of the group Planned Parenthood, said he lobbied lawmakers until the last minute, following some of them into the toilets of the National Assembly building, as they made a break before the final vote.

After hours of debate, the Assembly voted unanimously in favor of the bill. Opponents had either left the building or claimed to have changed their minds. The vote count was never made public.

President Patrice Talon, 64, a businessman who made his fortune in the cotton industry, personally lobbied for the law, according to Dr Tognifode and Dr Hounkpatin. Many saw the president’s support as consistent with his record of passing measures on women’s rights: tougher penalties for sexual assault; criminalize sexual contact between university professors and the students they teach; allowing mothers to give their children their surname.

But critics say lawmakers had no choice but to align themselves with a president who analysts say has become increasingly autocratic since his election in 2016, jailing political opponents and stifling free speech. the press.

Whether Beninese society is ready for legal abortion is another matter. The country has lowered its birth rate in recent decades to 4.7 births per woman, but it is religiously conservative, with around half the population Christian of various faiths and a quarter Muslim.

Simon Sto, surgeon and gynecologist in Abomey-Calavi, near Cotonou, says he has observed a certain hypocrisy around abortion. The priest preaches with blind eyes, he says, but when their daughter or their wife needs us, they know very well how to find us.

The taboo around abortion, along with the lack of psychological support, leaves women struggling with guilt and trauma, gynecologists and counselors say.

In interviews with four women who had recently had an abortion, only one said she felt comfortable telling a friend or relative about it.

Abortion is like being different. It’s like you’re no longer a saint, said Prcieuse, 24, a college student who had an abortion by a doctor who also asked her to have a contraceptive implant placed.

Benin has an active youth association affiliated with the International Planned Parenthood Federation which is currently organizing awareness sessions on contraception and the new abortion law.

On a recent afternoon on the outskirts of Abomey-Calavi, a group of seven young women, all training as hairdressers, gathered to hear Aubierge Gloria Attinganme, a member of the youth group, explain that going to a mechanic without a license for an abortion could be fatal but a new law had legalized most abortions.

It was the first time a woman had heard of the law.

Flore Nobim contributed to the report from Cotonou.

