



F

loyd Mayweather will face YouTuber Deji as he returns to the ring for his final fight tonight.

Mayweather, now 45, steps back after lining up for a match against King Sejong Institute’s brother in Dubai, scheduled for round 8.

Deji secured her first win in the summer, beating fellow YouTuber Fousey, who lost their first three matches, including a loss to Jake Paul in 2018.

He does not take part in this fight with particularly high expectations.

I want to punch, Deji said. That is, of course, astonishing for the best defensive fighters in the world. So I’m looking for fun and trying to show my skills and what a YouTuber can do.

Being with Floyd can only improve your boxing skills and climb the ladder higher.

And then it will continue to dominate the YouTube boxing scene.

Mayweather vs. Deji Dates, Start Times, Places and Ring Walks

Mayweather vs Deji will take place on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The ring walk for the main event must be around 9pm GMT, but times are subject to change.

Mayweather vs Deji Fight Wallet

Mayweather, who has already received $1 million to start negotiations, will receive up to $28 million from this match.

Uday Singh, CEO of Global Titans, who organized the exhibition, confirmed that Americans can even get that figure. Mayweather is said to have earned $65 million from a fight with Logan Paul.

Paul was due to receive about $4m for his exhibition, but it’s unclear how much Deji will take home on Sunday night.

Mayweather vs. Deji Fight Card/Undercard Full

Tommy Fury looks set to extend his record to 9-0, but he won’t fight Paul Bamba as originally planned. A problem appeared in the weight-in. Fury weighed almost 7 pounds more than his opponent, and the fight was canceled as a result. Brit will fight Rolly Lambert instead.

At Madison Square Garden, Delphine Persun, who has been the real horror of Katie Taylor for three years, is also playing, and Connor Ben’s half-brother, Harley Ben, also fights Faizan Anwar. Love Island star Jack Fincham fights early into the night.

Floyd Mayweather vs Desi

Tommy Fury vs Raleigh Lambert

Delphine Person vs Ikram Kerwat

Jack Finsham vs Anthony Taylor

Bobby Fish vs Boateng Pempre

JHon Ingram vs Koji Tanaka

Jather Herrera vs Franklin Manzanilla

How to watch Mayweather vs Desi

TV Channels and Live Streams: In the UK, Sunday events are broadcast live on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

16.99 for existing UK subscribers and 24.98 for new customers. DAZN subscriptions are currently 7.99 per month in the UK.

Live Blog: Follow all the work on Fight Night with a live blog dedicated to Standard Sports for the full card.

Deji defeated Fousey with the King Sejong Institute undercard at the Aug 02 Arena.

Mayweather vs Deji Fight Prediction

Deji really has already won. The 25-year-old makes a ton of money on Sunday nights and nobody would expect anything from him. Decent work if you can get it.

He looked solid enough when fighting a fellow YouTuber back in August and would have enjoyed more success in the field.

Like he’s done in previous exhibition fights, Mayweather will show off to the crowd with a few sharp combinations of head movements.

He can finish whenever he wants, but he’s likely to extend it for a while, and it wouldn’t be particularly surprising to go through a full eight rounds like he did against Logan Paul in 2021.

Mayweather vs Desi Weigh-in Results

The players were up on the scale on Saturday and Deji had a significant size advantage. He gained 175.2 lbs and Mayweather came in at 154.3 lbs.

Mayweather vs Deji Betting Odds

Mayweather Winner: 1/33

Deji to win: 10/1

Fight to go far: 5/4

Odds with SkyBet. subject to change

