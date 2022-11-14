Two Chicago-area students among last 32 American Rhodes Scholars





WASHINGTON A new group of Rhodes Scholars from the United States have been chosen for the prestigious university program in a selection process conducted online for the third consecutive year.

The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was elected entirely virtually, with candidates and selectors participating remotely, securely and independently, Rhodes Trust U.S. Secretary Elliot F. Gerson said in a statement early Sunday. As successful as the process has been, we of course hope to return to in-person interviews and screening next year in cities across the country, as has been done for over a century.

Among the scholars are two from the Chicago area: Irena Petryk of Morton Grove, who attends Northwestern; and Lauren Kim, of Chicago, a student at Harvard University.

Kim, from West Rogers Park, learned she had been selected on Saturday evening during a virtual video call. Kim and other contestants mingled in a virtual waiting room for four hours as the judges finished deliberating.

The process was a nerve-wracking but exciting and organic experience, said Kim, 21.

Lauren Kim was among 32 American students selected for the Rhodes Scholarship Program.

I couldn’t believe it, and I don’t know if I still can,” Kim said when she learned she had been selected. I don’t think anyone goes into this process expecting to go through with it, so the whole process was really just a series of moments to be grateful for.

Kim studies the intersection of chemistry and bioengineering, with a focus on global health and health policy, she said. At the University of Oxford in England, Kim will study international health and tropical medicine.

Petryk could not be reached for comment.

Interviews for the 2021 and 2022 scholarships were also conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class of 2023 scholarships, comprising 16 women and 16 men, are expected to begin their studies at Oxford in October in postgraduate studies in the social sciences, humanities and biological and physical sciences, the trust said.

The American scholars, who are among the selected students from more than 60 countries, were reviewed by 16 independent district committees from a pool of more than 2,500 applications. Of these applicants, 840 were endorsed by 244 US colleges and universities.

After receiving endorsements from their schools, most district committees selected 14 or more applicants for online interviews. The committees met separately Nov. 10-12 via a virtual platform and promoted 235 finalists from 73 colleges and universities, including nine schools that had yet to have a student winner of the scholarship, although there was no there were no first-time winning institutions, the trust said. .

The financial expenses of scholarship recipients for two to three years of study, averaging around $75,000 per year, are covered by the Rhodes Trust, a British charity set up to honor the legacy of Cecil Rhodes, founder of the De Beers diamond mining and manufacturing company.

The scholarships were established in 1902, with the inaugural class entering Oxford in 1903 and the first American Rhodes Scholars arriving in 1904, according to the US Secretary of Trusts website.

Contributor: David Struett

