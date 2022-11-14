



Amid the inclement weather in November, today recorded the warmest Memorial Day in history.

Meteorological experts have described the weather conditions as “very mild” in parts of the UK after temperatures exceed 20 degrees Celsius.

Mild conditions have been created for the warmest Memorial Day on record in most of England. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA

Thousands of people from all over Kent took part in the ceremony to mark Memorial Day.

Mercury in Fosmadog, Wales, has reached summer-level highs of 21.2 degrees Celsius.

And England and Scotland also broke records for the warmest Memorial Day. The Bridgefoot of Cumbria is 19.2 degrees and Aviemore is 17.2 degrees.

Castlederg in County Tyrone has a maximum temperature of 16.5C, 0.2C below the Northern Ireland record.

“It was an exceptionally mild day for most of us and it was the warmest Memorial Sunday in British history,” the Weather Service tweeted.

“England, Wales and Scotland are all tentatively breaking previous record highs, while Northern Ireland is 0.2 degrees below record.”

This weekend’s hottest came after the warmest British armistice on record.

On Friday, Myerscough in Lancashire hit a high of 19.5C.

The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Nicole will bring tropical air over the eastern United States and Canada over the next few days.

This tropical air will meet the very cold air that is now bringing winter weather to the Midwest.

And the knock-on effect is a “very active jet stream” that will bring a new topic next week, although the details are still unclear.

“Strong jet streams are often unstable and lead to generally wet and windy subjects, and low pressure approaches the UK,” said Alex Deakin of the Meteorological Administration.

“These cyclones are likely to become more volatile due to windy weather in the UK throughout next week, so it’s important to keep the forecast up to date for the next few days.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentonline.co.uk/kent/news/warmest-remembrance-sunday-ever-recorded-in-uk-277033/

