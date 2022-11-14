KPMG: The pandemic real estate bubble bursts in the United States. 15% drop in house prices looks ‘conservative’





It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanding work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate just about anywhere. Holiday markets have become gangbusters. Suburbs have gone scorching, as have so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing people, like New York and San Francisco, overheated as the decoupling of roommates created a ripple effect from the rental market to the housing market.

This pandemic housing boom coincided with a staggering 42% increase in U.S. house prices between March 2020 and June 2022. At least 60% of that appreciation, according to estimates by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, can be attributed to the high demand for space that has occurred during the pandemic.

Of course, this boom in demand hasn’t just gone 180: on an annual basis, demand to buy mortgages is down 41%. There are actually fewer buy requests now than at the bottom of the 2008 crash.

This rapid decline in demand is also prompting more economists to utter the most dreaded word in housing: bubble.

It was an induced pandemic [housing] bubble, which has been fueled by work-at-home migration trends: high-wage workers head to second-tier lower-middle markets for more space, said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. We went to extremes on WFH [spurred housing demand], but it ended quite abruptly. That’s part of the reason why I think you’re seeing house prices go down as well. Local revenues do not support many of these home values.

We have already seen a reversal in home price growth nationwide. Between June and August, the Case-Shiller National Home Index showed a 1.3% drop in US home prices. This is the first decline since 2012.

Once you start the process of lowering prices nationwide, there’s a self-fulfilling momentum because no one wants to catch a falling knife, Swonk says. Were easily going to see big double digit drops. I think 15% next year is very conservative. Already spinning.

When Fortune coined the term pandemic housing boom, we did so knowing that if the boom ended in a bust, we had to rename it pandemic housing bubble. We even set a criteria for this: any market that experiences a drop of more than 10% from peak to trough receives the Pandemic Housing Bubble label. If KPMG’s prediction comes to pass, the entire country would receive our bubble label.

Here are the four big takeaways from Fortunes Cat with Swonk.

Soaring mortgage rates burst the bubble

Every time the Federal Reserve goes into rate-hike mode, it will create problems for rate-sensitive sectors like the US housing market. When those rate hikes become aggressive because the central bank has lagged behind in its fight against inflation, it will be that much more intense.

Of course, that’s exactly what we’ve seen in 2022. Fed monetary tightening has pushed the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate up over the past year from 2.98% to 7.1%. This is the biggest shock to mortgage rates since Fed Chairman Paul Volcker’s infamous tightening in 1981.

This mortgage rate shock is important for two reasons. First, historically low mortgage rates, which also helped fuel the pandemic housing boom, have disappeared. Second, the spike means that many potential buyers have either been overpriced or completely lost their mortgages.

House prices fall, but that’s not the story of 2008

If U.S. home prices actually fall 15%, it would mark the second-biggest post-World War II home price correction. Only the 27% correction between 2006 and 2012 would beat it.

That said, the Federal Reserve says this is not a repeat of the 2008 crisis.

“From a financial stability perspective, we haven’t seen in this cycle the kinds of poor underwriting credit that we saw before the Great Financial Crisis. Housing credit was much more carefully managed by lenders. C it’s a very different situation [in 2022]it has no potential, [well] it does not appear to have financial stability problems. But we understand that [housing] This is where the biggest effect of our policies is,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters earlier this month.

Swonk agrees with Powell: “It’s not a subprime crisis, they’re [the fed] right about it.”

However, while improving lending standards and tight supply should prevent a repeat in 2008, they are not enough to prevent a housing correction. At least that’s how Swonk sees it.

“What interests me is how quickly some of these markets are correcting with stocks still very tight,” Swonk said.

Phoenix is ​​very bubbly Chicago not so much

As Fortune previously noted, the classic definition of a housing bubble requires three things. First, you would see exuberant demand fueled by speculation rushing through the housing market. Second, high house prices are rising well above what incomes can support and reaching “overvaluation” levels. Third, the housing bubble bursts and house prices fall.

The pandemic housing boom has seen “investor mania” return to the market. Historically low mortgage rates have attracted family homeowners and Airbnb hosts. Short-term flippers, drawn by record levels of house price appreciation, also came into play. Indeed, a total of 114,706 homes were “flipped” in the first quarter of 2022, according to ATTOM Data. That’s more than any quarter in the years leading up to the 2008 bubble. Speculation? Check.

Each quarter, Moody’s Analytics calculates an “overvalued” or “undervalued” figure for approximately 400 markets. The firm aims to determine whether fundamentals, including local income levels, could support local house prices. It’s only troubling when a housing market becomes significantly “overvalued.” In the second quarter of 2022, the standard market was “overvalued” by 23%. This represents an increase from 3% in the second quarter of 2019 and above the 14% in the second quarter of 2006. Overvalued? Check.

While the first two elements of the housing bubble have indeed returned during the pandemic, the third element has yet to strike. Swonk says the “shattering” is beginning, but that will vary by market.

The reason Swonk thinks the bust will vary? Some markets have become much more bubbly than others.

For example, look at Chicago and Phoenix. Last time around, both markets boomed and busted. It’s easy to see why given that in 2006 Chicago and Phoenix were “overvalued” by 32% and 48%, respectively. However, this time around Phoenix (which is now 54% “overvalued”) saw a rush of outside speculators and buyers, while Chicago (which is now 3% “overvalued”) remained relatively quiet.

Going forward, housing economists expect markets like Phoenix to be at higher risk of a steeper decline in house prices. In fact, Moody’s Analytics is currently forecasting an 18.7% peak-to-trough decline in the sparkling Phoenix. In Chicago, the analyst firm expects home prices to fall just 3.6% (you can find Moody’s forecasts for 322 markets here).

Falling house prices help the Fed

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made it clear that the US housing market is in a “tough correction”. Once complete, buyers and sellers will return to a “reset” market.

Reading between the lines, some economists take “reset” to mean “house prices will go down.”

“Let’s face it, where is one of the biggest surges in inflation right now? It’s in housing costs. And that’s where they’re [the Fed] have the most power,” Swonk says. “And so, yeah, that was an amazing increase in [home] prices. Some sort of unsustainable upward correction is needed. The problem is that you can’t choose the magnitude of this correction.”

A slight correction in house prices, Swonk says, would help the Fed get both housing costs and headline inflation under control. In this scenario, buyers could return to a market with both lower prices, more inventory and lower mortgage rates.

