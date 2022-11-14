UK and France sign new deal on immigrants as Suella Braverman travels to Paris | UK News





Interior Minister Suela Braverman will travel to Paris with French officials to sign a new joint declaration to prevent migrant crossings in the strait.

The Interior Minister is expected to sign the agreement with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday morning.

According to the Financial Times, the agreement will significantly increase the 200 French officers and volunteers working on the Strait’s beaches and encourage France to aim to increase the proportion of immigrants unable to leave.

It will also include increased payouts from London to Paris and close ties between the two countries’ border police teams, the newspaper reported.

Read more: Traffickers find new and more dangerous ways to smuggle people through their channels.

Image: Immigrants use the new taxi boat service in Calais to cross the strait.

Britain and France have been discussing a long-term renewal of the Strait Police for months.

The Financial Times reports that the UK’s annual payments to France are expected to rise from 62.7 million euros in 2021 to 2022 to 72 million euros in 2023.

Since 2018, the UK government has sent a total of €200 million (£174.8 million) to Paris for border police, while France has sent around €250 million (£218.6 million) annually to deal with all issues related to the British border. pounds) was spent.

French officials say the number of police officers patrolling to block small boat crossings will increase from 200 to 300 by mid-2023 under the new agreement.

He added that the deal also plans to strengthen the French operations center and honor French sovereignty while having a British Border Force officer present as an observer for the first time.

On Friday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna issued statements highlighting the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration”.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:34 Immigrants spotted in small boats in Calais

40,000 cross to England

So far this year, around 40,000 people have crossed the strait in small boats, an increase from last year’s 28,526, putting pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A total of 972 people on Saturday had crossed a total of 40,885 people to date in 2022 on 22 ships.

Border guard officials were seen bringing the first arrivals this month to Dover’s shores after bad weather on Saturday.

Over the past few years, the number of people arriving in the UK by small boats from France has increased dramatically.

According to official figures, about 299 were detected in 2018, 1,843 were detected in 2019, and 8,466 were detected in 2020.

Meanwhile, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta have called for a change in EU policy, complaining that migrants who cross the Mediterranean must face a head-to-head match.

The four southern European countries said in a joint statement that responsibility should be shared more broadly across the bloc when it comes to evacuating people rescued by charity boats.

Image: A young child is carried on a border guard vessel after arriving in Dover, Kent.

Thousands to be vaccinated at Manston Immigrant Center

In the UK, health officials say thousands of migrants passing through the Manston processing center will be vaccinated against diphtheria after dozens of highly contagious diseases have been identified in the UK.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday it was working with the Interior Ministry to vaccinate migrants at the center after it revealed on Friday that 39 cases of diphtheria had been confirmed in the UK asylum seekers as of 10 November 2022.

The UKHSA has warned that accommodations should be considered “high risk for communicable diseases”.

The agency said that in many cases the disease was transmitted to the UK after being infected abroad, stressing the need for action to “minimize the risk of further transmission”.

