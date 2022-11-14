Taiwan-China tensions: US president’s past promises scrutinized during his meeting with Xi





Bali, Indonesia CNN —

When President Joe Biden first said the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan if China took action, his remarks were dismissed by some as a flippant, if unfortunate, interpretation of American policy.

The fourth time Biden made the same statement, it was obvious he wasn’t just talking upfront.

Autonomous Taiwan has become the most painful subject of an increasingly frosty relationship between Washington and Beijing. It’s sure to be one of the most contentious talking points between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet here Monday for their first face-to-face since Biden took office.

Senior US administration officials said Biden would be honest in expressing his views on Taiwan when he meets Xi, a signal that the conversation would not gloss over the two men’s deep disagreements.

For his part, Xi likes to use a specific metaphor to warn Biden against excesses: those who play with fire will perish by him, he told the US president over the phone in July as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was preparing to travel to Taiwan with a congressional delegation.

The trip, which the Biden administration quietly sought to dissuade Pelosi from making, caused a sharp downturn in US-China relations. In response, Beijing launched military exercises around the island and cut off nearly all communications with US officials, including through military channels meant to prevent unintended conflict.

Pelosis’s visit and the ensuing fury from China highlighted concerns within the Bidens administration about Beijing’s plans on Taiwan. Even before the speaker landed in Taipei in August, Beijing had stepped up its aggressive rhetoric and actions towards the island, including repeatedly sending warplanes into Taiwan’s self-declared air defense identification zone. .

US officials have expressed concern that the moves could be precursors to even more aggressive moves by China in the coming months aimed at asserting its authority over the island. Under Biden, the United States has sent defensive weapons to Taiwan which it hopes will create a massive stockpile in case China moves to the island.

Bidens’ repeated statements about America’s obligation to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion did little to lower the temperature. The latest came during an interview on CBS 60 Minutes in September.

Biden was asked if US forces, American men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, a prospect that US officials privately fear is becoming increasingly likely.

Yes, he answered.

Whenever Biden swears direct US military involvement should China attempt to take Taiwan by force, the White House has been quick to clarify that no US policy has changed. But he also did not deny that Bidens’ remarks contain little of the ambiguity that has long been the guiding principle toward Taiwan.

Taiwan is less than 110 miles (177 kilometers) off the coast of China. For more than 70 years, the two sides were governed separately, but that didn’t stop the ruling Chinese Communist Party from claiming the island as its own despite never having control of it.

Xi said reunification between China and Taiwan was inevitable and refused to rule out the use of force. Tensions between Beijing and Taipei are at their highest in decades, with the Chinese military holding major military exercises near the island.

Under the One China Policy, the United States recognizes China’s position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never officially recognized the Communist parties’ claim to the 23-hour self-governing island. millions of inhabitants. The United States supplies Taiwan with defensive weapons but has remained intentionally ambiguous about whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.

Biden reiterated his commitment to these policies in the 60 Minutes interview.

We agree with what we signed a long time ago. And that there is only one Chinese policy, and Taiwan makes its own judgment on its independence. We do not move or encourage their independence. It’s their decision, he said.

But when asked if US forces would defend the island, he said they would: Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack.

It was the fourth time he had made such a remark since taking office. During his visit to Tokyo earlier this year, he said the United States would intervene militarily if China tried to take Taiwan by force. And he told a CNN town hall in 2021 that the United States would protect the island in the event of a Chinese attack.

Yes, we are committed to doing that, he said.

Whether Biden makes a similar statement when he sits down with Xi on Monday remains to be seen. When asked at a press conference before his trip if he would reiterate his commitment to defending Taiwan militarily directly to his counterpart, Biden hesitated.

I’m going to have this conversation with him, he said.

