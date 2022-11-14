Hunt warns of a 70 billion increase in UK government debt





Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt is planning massive spending cuts and tax increases in a fall statement on Thursday after being warned that Britain’s public borrowing would rise by around $70 billion more than expected.

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that bad economic outlook will increase government borrowing by nearly $100 billion in 2026-27. In its March forecast, the UK Financial Supervisory Service estimated that the budget deficit for the year was only $31.6 billion.

Hunt acknowledged the need to act after receiving a horrific prediction from OBR. We’re going to see everyone paying more taxes. You will see spending cuts, he told the BBC on Sunday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK will face financial market penalties if the UK does not raise taxes and cut spending to address the public finances problem.

Liz Trusss resigned as prime minister in September after adding to the market turmoil, including sharp rises in government borrowing costs.

Speaking to reporters attending the G20 summit in Indonesia, Sunak said: “The financial situation in the UK has obviously been stable, but it has stabilized because people expect the government to make decisions that will put our public finances on a sustainable track. It is the government’s job to provide it.

About half of the 70 billion increase in borrowings comes from increased projected costs for repaying government debt, and the rest is because economic growth prospects hit tax revenues and inflation increases welfare benefits and the cost of state pensions.

The underlying public fiscal deterioration estimated by OBR is much larger than calculated by think tanks such as the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Resolution Foundation, helping the Treasury find action to repair government coffers. This has been

This is likely to result in between 55 and 60 billion won in tax hikes and spending cuts per year within the next five years, enough to allow the UK debt burden to ease in 2027-28, the last year of the latest OBR projections.

Hunts ally said the fall statement would focus heavily on public fiscal corrections as the OBR forecast was difficult to sugar-coat, but the man insisted that the Treasury was not aggravating the upcoming recession with excessive tax hikes and spending cuts. OBR declined to comment.

Hunt will focus on limiting the increase in day-to-day spending on public services after the government’s existing plans for the Whitehall department expire in 2025.

Keeping these spending unchanged could save about $27 billion annually through 2027-28, according to the Financial Times calculations.

Meanwhile, Hunt plans to freeze a number of annual allowances and caps across the tax system to ensure more income as people’s incomes grow amid high inflation.

He’s pursuing symbolic tax increases for the wealthy to show that the broadest-shoulders pay the most.

The maximum income tax rate of 45p is expected to drop from $150,000 to $125,000 on income. The annual 12,300 deduction for capital gains tax is likely to be cut in half.

Hunt said on Thursday that the government will outline a new plan to support soaring energy rates from April.

The government is currently capping electricity and gas rates for all households after soaring wholesale energy prices, but it is expected to focus on support for pensioners and vulnerable groups in the future.

Officials said the government’s overall fiscal stance has supported households tremendously by supporting energy rates as the UK economy enters a recession, but most importantly, it has helped the Bank of England contain inflation.

Sunak now suggests that by focusing on stabilizing public finances, governments could eventually cut taxes and increase spending on public services.

That’s a way to cut taxes over time and support public services, he said.

The prime minister emphasized that the government wants to stimulate economic growth as part of the fall statement, noting a labor market shortage, mainly due to the 600,000 elderly people who choose not to work.

But while officials emphasize that the statement will be primarily fiscal consolidation, Hunt plans to outline growth barriers the government will focus on addressing in the coming months.

Further reporting by Daniel Thomas from London

