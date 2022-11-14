Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit





Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky

Get your free stock forecast

Market sentiment has improved significantly over the past week. On Wall Street, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures rose about 8.4%, 5.7% and 4.02%, respectively. It was one of the best performances in months. Risk appetite has also improved around the world. The Dax 40, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng surged 5.68%, 3.91% and 7.21% respectively.

The main driver of sentiment last week was the October US inflation report, where the headline rate and core CPI rate unexpectedly softened. Traders quickly reduced bets on the Fed’s rate hike in 2023 as the odds of a 75 basis point rate hike in December all but disappeared overnight. The US dollar fell as gold prices soared.

From a financial markets perspective, this data eclipsed the US midterm elections, where expectations of a Republican red wave crumbled. Cryptocurrencies were in the hot seat last week amid FTX’s bankruptcy filing after Binance walked away from a possible acquisition. Despite the surge in stocks, Bitcoin is down around 20% in the past week.

Regarding the risk of economic events next week, the US will see more Fedspeak, PPI and retail sales data. An unexpectedly strong performance here could to some degree risk reversing some of the market’s moves towards the CPI print last week. For the British pound and the Canadian dollar, the United Kingdom and Canada will release inflation data.

Meanwhile, the group of G-20 countries will meet in Bali, Indonesia, mid-week. Tensions are running high amid war in Ukraine and high levels of inflation. Earnings season is also in play, with major retailers taking center stage such as Walmart and Home Depot. What else is in store for financial markets over the coming week?

Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky

Get your free forecast of the best trading opportunities

US Dollar Performance Against Currencies and GoldFundamental Forecast:

British Pound Weekly Forecast: Data-packed week for the British Pound (dailyfx.com)

GBP/USD rose last week, but with a full UK economic calendar ahead, cracks may start to appear.

Aussie Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Crisis Boosts Aussie

The Aussie dollar came alive last week after weak US CPI data sent Treasury yields and the US dollar to the ground on hopes of a Fed pivot. Will AUD/USD continue to rally?

Cryptocurrency Merger Halts After FTX and Alameda Implose

Two of the biggest names in the cryptocurrency market, FTX and Alameda, may be worthless now after revealing losses amounting to billions of US dollars.

US dollar outlook turns bearish as slowing inflation could further weigh on yields

The US Dollar could extend its near-term correction as slowing US inflation could keep Treasury yields biased lower as traders reassess the path of monetary policy.

Gold Price Forecast: US Inflation Data Weak and Fed Less Hawkish

Gold prices rose the most since March 2020 last week as a weaker US inflation report saw traders price in a less hawkish Federal Reserve. Ahead, eyes are on Fedspeak, PPI and retail sales data.

EUR/USD rate targets August high ahead of US retail sales report

EUR/USD is on course to test the August high (1.0369) ahead of the US Retail Sales report amid growing speculation for a lower rate hike in the US. Federal Reserve in December

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Outlook Remains Mixed Despite USDCAD Fall

The outlook for the Canadian dollar is mixed as the loonie struggles against its G10 counterparts.

Trade smarter – Sign up for the DailyFX newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to the newsletter

Technical forecasts:

Gold Price Prediction: Gold Breakout Underway As Silver Eyes Resistance

A breakout in the price of gold is underway with a nearly 5% rally taking the price despite resistance to the annual downtrend. Levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart.

S&P500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the week ahead

If stocks aren’t selling on bad news, there’s probably something else going on. And for the Nasdaq and S&P 500, this could be continued pressure after bullish breakouts from falling wedge formations.

WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Predicts Higher Price

WTI’s price action does not provide the clearest picture at this time. Any additional gain likely to be capped by the double top formation.

GBP Technical Forecast: Pound Drivers Remain Limited Despite USD Rise

The pound may appear to have turned a corner against the dollar, but broader comparisons confirm that the pound remains under pressure

Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Is the USD/JPY Rally Over?

A sharp drop last week has increased the chances of an interim top for USD/JPY. How could the trend play out in the short term and what are the signs to watch?

US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead

The selling of the dollar following Friday’s CPI number has the DXY falling towards the 200-day MA.

element inside element. That’s probably not what you wanted to do! Instead, load your apps’ JavaScript bundle into the element.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyfx.com/news/markets-week-ahead-nasdaq-100-dow-jones-us-dollar-gold-bitcoin-ftx-g-20-summit-20221113.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos